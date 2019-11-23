Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer

Press Releases Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Press Release Share Blog

Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s largest luxury development, where she closed 67% of the units. Jennifer’s creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, knowledge of downtown and the market, and the unprecedented support provided to her clients is why she’s been able to quickly establish herself as a leader in the downtown condo market.



Passionate about serving her customers at the highest level, Jennifer knew her environment would have to change to match her desire to continue to grow. That’s when she connected with Rachel Sartain, CEO at Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Jennifer was introduced to the company’s culture, collaborative work environment, value proposition, and award-winning technology and tools. She recognized that the worldwide presence along with the luxury market share would help her take her business to the next level.



“Making a move in the real estate industry is a daunting task and not one any Realtor looks forward to doing. However, sometimes we must make a change for better – for ourselves, our growth and most importantly, our clients,” stated Jennifer. “After several meetings to understand the tools and models, I knew it was the right move.”



“When a top-producing Realtor like Jennifer is interested in moving their business, we take it seriously. Transitioning sellers and buyers from one brokerage to another without disrupting the customer is an important task. Fortunately, we have a professional transition team in place, and we were able to help make the switch seamlessly,” said Sartain. “We are thrilled to have Jennifer as part of our KW Luxury International group. We are looking forward to helping her grow her business in 2020 and many years ahead.”



A Florida native from a three-generation construction family, Jennifer graduated with honors from the University of Florida’s College of Design, contributing to her diverse background in residential sales and architecture. Drawing on this experience, Jennifer started in real estate sales in 2005.



“Jennifer is a go-getter! Her focus is 100% on her sellers and buyers. I am excited to see what she can accomplish with support to build her team and her brand in the area,” announced Sartain.



Rachel Tenpenny Sartain

727-742-7939



www.KW.com

