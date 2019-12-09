Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com

Press Releases Basic Invite Press Release Share Blog

Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations.





The option of having an actual designer go over your entire order was explicitly put in place to avoid complications and take any stress off of the traditional Basic Invite user. CEO Brock Bacik of BasicInvite.com clarifies, "Our designer assistance option is unlike any other in the online stationery market. Everyday shoppers can experience quality reviews and alterations, from our talented in-house Social Stationery Consultants." He continues, "We've made it super simple for our customers to select this option in our step-by-step ordering process, which will walk you through all of your customization options, finishing off with an opportunity to work with a designer." To take advantage of working with one of Basic Invite's Social Stationery Consultants on your Valentine's party invitations, personalize any Valentine's party invites found under the "Events" tab on



Washington, UT, December 09, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Basic Invite released Valentine's party invitations with designs including candy hearts, love-infused cursive, and even a "Pizza My Heart" themed template. Each card features real-time previews, with customization options for any situation. Customers can edit the foil type, text, colors, remove any elements, change the card shape, paper type, and addressing options. With themes ranging from "Cupids & Cocktails" to a classic Valentine's Day get together with friends, Basic Invite's Valentine's party invites have been curated explicitly for all shoppers during the infamous season of love. If you're having trouble putting your vision into a design or would like something specific added to your card, Basic Invite also offers the help of their highly trained designers, which one can select at checkout.The option of having an actual designer go over your entire order was explicitly put in place to avoid complications and take any stress off of the traditional Basic Invite user. CEO Brock Bacik of BasicInvite.com clarifies, "Our designer assistance option is unlike any other in the online stationery market. Everyday shoppers can experience quality reviews and alterations, from our talented in-house Social Stationery Consultants." He continues, "We've made it super simple for our customers to select this option in our step-by-step ordering process, which will walk you through all of your customization options, finishing off with an opportunity to work with a designer." To take advantage of working with one of Basic Invite's Social Stationery Consultants on your Valentine's party invitations, personalize any Valentine's party invites found under the "Events" tab on BasicInvite.com AboutBasic Invite is an online invitation centered company, based in Washington, Utah. Starting in 2006, Basic Invite has been catering to stationery-enthusiasts all over the world, providing card stock to areas such as the US, CA, UK, NZ, AUS, and any US military bases. Contact Information Basic Invite
Eric Mortensen
800-705-1243
www.basicinvite.com
Headquarters
109 North 300 West
Washington, Utah 84780

