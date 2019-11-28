XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award

Press Releases XTIVIA, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

About XTIVIA

Since 1992, XTIVIA has established a proven, global reputation as a company that delivers cutting-edge professional solutions to our clients’ specific requirements regardless of the complexity of the projects. XTIVIA’s success has stemmed from a proven ability to deliver quality professional services, allowing the client to leverage technology successfully, competitively, and profitably. Clients include Avaya, Blue Cross-Blue Shield, Castrol, Dominos, HP, Schneider Electric and Xerox. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. www.xtivia.com Colorado Springs, CO, November 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- XTIVIA, Inc., a leader in Digital Experience Solutions, has been honored with the Liferay Social Responsibility Partner of the Year during Liferay’s Americas Partner Conference November 13-14, 2019 in Miami.The Liferay N. American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award is bestowed on the partner who is most closely aligned with Liferay’s mission of making technology useful, investing in communities and ensuring that everyone has a chance to meet their full potential in serving others."A core element of the Liferay culture is supporting communities and causes around the world. We are proud that so many members of our ecosystem also place a priority on giving back," said Brian Kim, COO, Liferay. "XTIVIA is a highly respected and important Liferay partner, and it is an honor to recognize their altruism and generosity in 2018."“We are honored to be recognized with Liferay’s Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award. It is truly rewarding to have made a significant difference in the communities we live in through our work and partnership with Liferay. We look forward to continuing our shared commitment of bringing big visions for businesses and communities to life through technology,” said Vivek Agarwal, CTO of XTIVIA.To find out more about XTIVIA’s Liferay services, please visit: https://www.xtivia.com/services/digital-experience-platforms/liferay-dxp/About XTIVIASince 1992, XTIVIA has established a proven, global reputation as a company that delivers cutting-edge professional solutions to our clients’ specific requirements regardless of the complexity of the projects. XTIVIA’s success has stemmed from a proven ability to deliver quality professional services, allowing the client to leverage technology successfully, competitively, and profitably. Clients include Avaya, Blue Cross-Blue Shield, Castrol, Dominos, HP, Schneider Electric and Xerox. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. www.xtivia.com Contact Information XTIVIA, Inc.

