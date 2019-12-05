WaterField Unveils Crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag & Handle Wrap for Holiday Travels

Press Releases Waterfield Designs Press Release Share Blog

WaterField’s new crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag includes multiple features requested by frequent travelers: an ultra-secure stainless steel attachment that won’t wear out, an ID window with an included address card also sized to fit a business card, a secure flap that keeps identification information private, a special slot for a GPS tracking tile, and premium materials for a professional look.





“For years our customers have asked us for a quality luggage tag, so we invited them to design one with us,” said company owner Gary Waterfield. “Their existing tags fell off too easily, so ours attaches with a barrel-clasped, 1.5 mm stainless steel wire. Thanks to their input, the WaterField Luggage Tag also includes a GPS tile slot, keeps ID information private, and looks professional enough to head straight from the airport to business meetings.”



Leather Luggage Tag



The Leather Luggage Tag was designed in collaboration with over 500 frequent flier customers. Two layers of premium, full-grain leather are bonded together to withstand the rough and tumble of airline luggage handling. A hearty stainless steel wire slides through a metal grommet to attach the Luggage Tag to a wheeled suitcase, a carry-on or a day bag. A business card or an included address card slides behind a screened window and a GPS tracking tile (not included) slides into a designated slot behind that. The leather ID panel closes securely so it will open only when necessary, keeping ID information private while traveling.



Features at a Glance:



· Dual-layer, full-grain leather adds extra strength

· Metal screw stud closure keeps flap securely shut

· Stainless steel cable ring threads through metal grommet to attach to luggage or carry-on

· Clear window holds provided address card or a business card in place

· GPS tracking tile (not included) slips into pocket behind ID window



Leather Luggage Handle Wrap



WaterField’s new Leather Luggage Handle Wrap is made from soft, full-grain leather with a strong Velcro closure that keeps the wrap solidly in place. The Wrap encloses a luggage grip to soften the carry or keeps two briefcase handles together as one. Available in five colors, the Luggage Handle Wrap in a contrasting color can help travelers easily differentiate their bag on airport luggage carousels, usually filled with a sea of similar-looking bags.



Features at a glance:



· Soft, full-grain leather creates comfortable grip

· Makes luggage easier to identify among sea of black bags

· Merges two handles into one on a bag or briefcase



The new WaterField Leather Luggage Tag and Handle Wrap can be used with WaterField’s Air Porter or Air Duffel carry-on airline personal items or can be attached to one of WaterField’s many professional briefcases or backpacks.



Availability & Pricing



Leather Luggage Tag

Price: $49.

Colors and materials: Dual-layer, full-grain leather in black (with blue interior), blue (with red interior), grizzly brown (with black interior), crimson (with black interior), spruce green (with black interior). Two 1.5 mm stainless steel wires with stainless barrel clasps. Metal grommet. Metal screw stud.

Dimensions & Weight: 5-1/2 x 3-­7/8 x 1/8 inches; 1.7 oz.



Leather Handle Wrap

Price: $19.

Colors and materials: Soft, full-grain leather in black, blue, crimson, grizzly brown, spruce green.

Dimensions & Weight: 5 -5/8 x 5-5/8 inches; 1 oz.



Pre-order now at sfbags.com. Shipping begins December 13, 2019, in time for Christmas.



About WaterField Designs



Heidi Marzke

415-552-8572



sfbags.com

Please email for additional information.

Attached Files

Leather Luggage Tag in Five Premium Leather Colors Choose a color to match your luggage or a contrasting color to make it easily identifiable in a crowd. Filename: All-Colors.jpg

Leather Luggage Tag Stainless Steel ring attachment with secure barrel clasp and ID window covered with leather flap for privacy. Filename: Luggage-Tag-Dims.jpg

Leather Luggage Tag Chose from several outer with interior contrasting leather colors. Filename: Black.jpg

Leather Luggage Tag Designated slot for GPS tracking Tile (not included) behind the ID card. Filename: Card-And-Tile.jpg

Leather Luggage Tag & Handle Wrap Easily identify bags and luggage with a Tag and Wrap in contrasting colors. Filename: Red-Handle-and-Tag.jpg

