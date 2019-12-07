FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard

FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels.





“The shipping industry is evolving rapidly,” said Vice President of Marketing, Jeff Trattner. “That’s why we set out to develop a product that sets a new benchmark in performance, safety, sustainability and availability. We don’t want our customers to compromise on any level.”



FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is bromine-free, Red List Chemical Free and Made in the U.S.A. from premium raw materials. “We’re proud to promise ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ to our distributors and end users,” said Trattner. “It’s about the quality and sustainability of materials we’re made of as well as our commitment to deliver what customers need when they need it. When a ship comes in for a rehab, there’s no time to spare. We’re made here, so we can make sure our IMO-certified flooring gets to a vessel to meet our customer’s schedule.”



FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels.



According to Chief Polymer Specialist, Rahul Dhavalikar, the new IMO flooring formulation is strong, durable and exceptionally safe. “Our formulation is suitable for heavy mechanical and chemical loads,” said Dhavalikar. “It’s PVC-free and has no toxic phthalates or halogens that can leach through flooring. FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring applications include decks, public areas, crew cabins and access ways on freighter, cruise ships, passenger ferries, oil rigs and offshore facilities. Dhavalikar also explained the primary safety difference in the event of a fire onboard ship. If our flooring would ignite, it lets off steam instead of smoke because it’s thirteen-percent water based. That greatly minimizes the release of any toxic chemicals.”



FLEXCO IMO-Certified Flooring Products are also engineered for abrasion resistance, simple self-adhesive installation and easy maintenance. This flooring line offers a complete range of coordinated color-matching palettes. For more information, visit http://www.flexcofloors.com/imo-rubber-flooring-2/



About The International Maritime Organization (IMO)

IMO is the United Nations’ specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine pollution by ships. FLEXCO IMO-Certified Flooring Products are deemed fully-compliant with the latest regulatory requirements in accordance to valid IMO resolutions MSC.61 (67) FTP Code, Annex 1, Part 2, and A.653 (16), with regard to fire toxicological safety.



About FLEXCO

