Fitness on the Go Thrives in an “Amazon Prime Culture”

Vancouver, Canada, December 08, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Fitness on the Go, a Canadian fitness company that brings personalized training and fitness programs directly into people's homes, credits its convenient and easy-to-use system for its success."In today's 'Amazon Prime Culture,' people expect greater convenience and personalization than ever before," says Beth Spooner, President of Fitness on the Go. "Rather than head to a gym and experience wait times for equipment, our clients appreciate the ease of booking online and having a trainer come directly to them."Much like someone pays a fee for Amazon Prime to have their orders come right to them whenever they need something instead of driving to a physical store, Fitness on the Go clients sign up for personal training services at FitnessOnTheGo.ca to have a trainer come to their home or office, rather than having to visit a gym.After an initial consultation where the trainer learns about the client's goals, schedule, and budget, the trainer creates a personalized program. Clients can request that trainers come to their home or office for workout sessions when it's convenient for the client, making it easier than working with a trainer at a gym. All that's needed is about six feet by six feet of floor space and 50-55 minutes of time per session.Founded in 2005, Fitness on the Go has worked with thousands of clients across Canada, making it easier and more convenient to get personalized training services."Sometimes people are intimidated by the gym or hesitant to speak with a trainer in a public setting," says Spooner. "Our services take the stress and nerves out of the process, making people feel more comfortable with their workouts."We've found that this leads to greater success and that clients and trainers are both happier and more satisfied with their sessions."Fitness on the Go personal trainers plan the workouts, bring any required equipment with them, and work to motivate and encourage clients all from the comfort of their own homes. For more information, visit https://fitnessonthego.ca.

Beth Spooner

1-888-808-2348



https://fitnessonthego.ca/



