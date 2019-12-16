American Songstress/Pianist and Composer, Adey Bell, Announces the Release of Fourth Album, "Venus Exalted"

Press Releases Oracle88.com Press Release Share Blog

New York, NY, December 16, 2019 --( PR.com )-- "Venus Exalted" - taking the journey to the other side and back.This record is stirring critics and high-art fans alike, to create an entirely new genre.Publicist for Adey Bell, Casey Jeppesen, describes Adey Bell's phenomenal original offering as an extraordinary modern revelation of archetypal embodiment as told through the lunar phases of the feminine shadow and Her return to innocence.Mr. Jeppesen is elated to report that Adey Bell is bursting forth onto the international music scene like a refreshing gale of high-spirited north wind onto the stagnant pool of so-called "pop culture."When asked to describe her motivation for composing this new record, Adey Bell responded, "Enlightenment is an inside job. I am a raging river of unstoppable change. And so are you."And just in time, Adey Bell is flying the banner "It's time to listen to music again.""The hungry amnesiacs of our times, aching for the darker lyric, ready to take the personal journey within, are fed by our courageous Spiritual Midwife as she takes the stage to unrelenting applause."- Jesse Boleyn

