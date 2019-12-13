Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier

Press Releases Luminit Press Release Share Blog

The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights.





“The emergence of LEDs in automotive lighting is giving engineers more freedom to design fluid taillights and daytime running lights that are as fashionable as they are functional,” notes President and CEO, Stanley Kao. “Our Curved Injection Molded process can record microstructures on any surface, so diffusion is consistent from every angle.”



According to Kao, the multi-axis recording technique of surface relief diffusers offers superior benefits over standard diffusers in eliminating LED hot spots and creating a uniquely uniform appearance without significantly impacting brightness. The highly efficient microstructures can be embedded on any free-form surface, both 2.5D and 3D, and shapes can be made according to customer requirements. In addition, CIM parts conform to all automotive standards and are AMECA approved.



“More Tier 1 suppliers are discovering the benefits CIM brings to the design table because it allows more beam angle control and ultimately a better looking assembly that consumers are coming to expect,” concludes Kao. “It’s a new era in automotive lighting and we’re excited to be a part of it.”



About Luminit Automotive Technologies

