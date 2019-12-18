Grace Care Northpointe Premiere Skilled Nursing & Post-Acute Rehabilitation Celebrates 10 Years of Dedicated Service to the Tomball Community

Press Releases Grace Care of Northpointe Press Release Share Blog

11830 Northpointe Blvd. Tomball, Texas 77377 Tomball, TX, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Grace Care Center Northpointe is proud to serve Tomball and the surrounding areas in Houston Texas with superior customer service and patient care. Grace Care Center Northpointe has been performing the highest standards of transitional care and long-term residential services since 2009. Nursing home care, Post-acute rehabilitation, respite care and skilled nursing is our expertise.The Grace Care Northpointe Senior Center offers a functional rehab focused program. Their 3500 square foot gymnasium is well equipped with state of the art physical, occupational, respiratory and speech therapy modalities. The program includes Diathermy, Omniview, Estim, Ultrasound and Omnicycle equipment along with the latest in dysphagia solutions The Synchrony.Grace Care Northpointe's skilled team of clinicians will develop the best program to meet the individual needs of each person in their care. Accessible skilled care includes intravenous medication administration, tracheotomy care, pain management, wound care and psychiatry support. Their list of consulting physicians includes pulmonology, pain management, infectious disease, physiatry, cardiology and neurology just to name a few.Grace Care Center at Northpointe offers a number of value-added services to support their growing need to provide for the complex diagnosis of patients. To this end, Grace Care Center at Northpointe makes available in-house dialysis, telemetry and high flow respiratory support. In addition, credentialed physicians and nurse practitioners frequently visit their patients on site. This close collaboration is what sets them apart and strengthens the care they provide.Come by and visit The Grace Care Northpointe in Tomball Texas and see for yourself why they continue to be the number one choice for skilled nursing, long term nursing home care and post-acute rehabilitation in the Tomball area.281-205-9400www.gracecarenorthpointe.com11830 Northpointe Blvd. Tomball, Texas 77377 Contact Information Grace Care Center Northpointe

Robert Scroggins

281-205-9400



https://www.gracecarenorthpointe.com/



