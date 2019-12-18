Press Releases InnQuest Software Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from InnQuest Software: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: InnQuest Software Launches Stayfull Channel Manager

Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property’s online distribution to the next level.





Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property's online distribution to the next level. With the WebBook Booking Engine and now Stayfull, hoteliers can use just one solution to manage all online channels, as hotel operators can connect with dozens of popular OTA channels.



One major reason for Stayfull's launch was eliminating the frustration hoteliers face in dealing with a third party channel manager. Stayfull was designed with hoteliers in mind, as it's now possible to manage all distribution channels and OTAs with one login. In addition, Stayfull allows quick updates and error-free distribution. With automated rate and inventory updates delivered in real time, hoteliers can instantly distribute more inventory online, thus increasing bookings by extending their worldwide reach. By automating inventory updates across all channels, hotel operators can dramatically reduce human error.



"Stayfull aligns perfectly with our goal of being an all-in-one solution for the independent hotel industry," said Kent Howard, President of InnQuest Software. "Stayfull offers a cost effective, powerful channel manager that eliminates the middleman, owning the PMS to OTA cycle, thus offering an improved implementation and support experience to our clients."



By using Stayfull, roomMaster users will have direct connections to the most popular OTAs, such as Expedia, Booking.com and Agoda, avoiding extra PMS integration fees that come with third party channel managers. Stayfull will also be catering to AirBnB, the sharing economy giant - allowing independent hoteliers the opportunity to list their rooms with individuals shopping on alternative channels.



Stayfull is the latest in InnQuest's current suite of technology and serves their mission to give clients the tools they need to extend their online reach and maximize potential revenue.



InnQuest Software is a leading technology provider for the hospitality industry. For over 25 years, innQuest has combined hotelier experience with innovative technology to deliver an all-in-one solution that empowers hotels to attract guests, drive customer loyalty, and increase profits. Their flagship property management software, roomMaster, helps manage over 5,500 properties across 100 countries. InnQuest develops scalable solutions ranging from a Hotel PMS, Cloud PMS, Channel Manager, Hotel CRM and helps properties enable guests to Book Direct. We believe that everyone deserves a great guest experience, whether they’re staying at a small B&B, a thousand-room resort, or anywhere in between.



Call InnQuest Software today at 1.813.288.4900, or email us at sales@innquest.com. They will be happy to walk you through innQuest's solutions. Tampa Bay, FL, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- InnQuest Software is pleased to announce the launch of their Stayfull Channel Manager , a powerful hotel channel manager allowing hoteliers to manage all OTA connections directly from roomMaster.Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property's online distribution to the next level. With the WebBook Booking Engine and now Stayfull, hoteliers can use just one solution to manage all online channels, as hotel operators can connect with dozens of popular OTA channels.One major reason for Stayfull's launch was eliminating the frustration hoteliers face in dealing with a third party channel manager. Stayfull was designed with hoteliers in mind, as it's now possible to manage all distribution channels and OTAs with one login. In addition, Stayfull allows quick updates and error-free distribution. With automated rate and inventory updates delivered in real time, hoteliers can instantly distribute more inventory online, thus increasing bookings by extending their worldwide reach. By automating inventory updates across all channels, hotel operators can dramatically reduce human error."Stayfull aligns perfectly with our goal of being an all-in-one solution for the independent hotel industry," said Kent Howard, President of InnQuest Software. "Stayfull offers a cost effective, powerful channel manager that eliminates the middleman, owning the PMS to OTA cycle, thus offering an improved implementation and support experience to our clients."By using Stayfull, roomMaster users will have direct connections to the most popular OTAs, such as Expedia, Booking.com and Agoda, avoiding extra PMS integration fees that come with third party channel managers. Stayfull will also be catering to AirBnB, the sharing economy giant - allowing independent hoteliers the opportunity to list their rooms with individuals shopping on alternative channels.Stayfull is the latest in InnQuest's current suite of technology and serves their mission to give clients the tools they need to extend their online reach and maximize potential revenue.InnQuest Software is a leading technology provider for the hospitality industry. For over 25 years, innQuest has combined hotelier experience with innovative technology to deliver an all-in-one solution that empowers hotels to attract guests, drive customer loyalty, and increase profits. Their flagship property management software, roomMaster, helps manage over 5,500 properties across 100 countries. InnQuest develops scalable solutions ranging from a Hotel PMS, Cloud PMS, Channel Manager, Hotel CRM and helps properties enable guests to Book Direct. We believe that everyone deserves a great guest experience, whether they’re staying at a small B&B, a thousand-room resort, or anywhere in between.Call InnQuest Software today at 1.813.288.4900, or email us at sales@innquest.com. They will be happy to walk you through innQuest's solutions. Contact Information InnQuest Software

Kent Howard

813-288-4900



www.innquest.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from InnQuest Software