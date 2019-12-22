2019 Bob Telmosse Annual Christmas Giveaway

37th annual Christmas "Santa Bob" Giveaway





You can learn more about the Santa Bob Giveaway event here: https://www.facebook.com/PerformancePlus.COS/videos/vb.135526309847010/2576520359135259/?type=2&theater Colorado Springs, CO, December 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Join The Bob Telmosse Foundation and Ledom's Performance Equipment and Diesel Repair for the 37th annual Christmas Giveaway. From 9am – 3pm at the Norris Penrose Event Center.Ledom's is focused on keeping alive both the Christmas Spirit and the commitment to improving the lives of children and families in the Pikes Peak Region. What you can do to help: Donate toys, books, used bikes to help make this years event successful.Ledom's is a locally family owned repair facility that has been proudly serving our community for over 25 years. They are "People Serving People, One Truck at a Time." The Bob Telmosse Foundation was created to continue the years of dedication Bob Telmosse' gave to the people of Colorado Springs. In addition to continuing the tradition of the Christmas Giveaway, the Foundation is focused on supporting projects in the Pikes Peak Region consistent with their Mission to improve the lives of individuals, children and families.You can learn more about the Santa Bob Giveaway event here: https://www.facebook.com/PerformancePlus.COS/videos/vb.135526309847010/2576520359135259/?type=2&theater