PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
CBD-Online-Store

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from CBD-Online-Store: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

CBD Online Store Partners with CBD For The People


Both Southern California companies, and both contributing to the explosive growth of the CBD industry, the CBD Online Store and CBD For The People announce partnership.

CBD Online Store Partners with CBD For The People
Laguna Hills, CA, December 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- As the holiday season is now upon us, and as we are ending a decade and entering a new one, the CBD Online Store is proud to announce its partnership with CBD For The People (CBD FTP). Both Southern California companies, and both contributing to the explosive growth of the CBD industry.

Founded in 2017, the CBD Online Store dedicates itself to selling the highest-quality CBD manufacturers that are backed by 3rd party laboratories and customer reviews.

“When I first took CBD, I knew it wasn’t a placebo effect since I saw physical evidence of its medicinal powers,” says Haz Aladdin, founder of the CBD Online Store. “I felt that it was my duty to raise the awareness of this miracle compound and its medicinal benefits. This new partnership with CBD FTP represents a new era in our growth, but especially, the industry’s growth.”

CBD FTP - founded on the principles of quality, affordability, and customer service – does more than pay lip-service to put the customer first. CBD FTP starts with a fantastic product that stands on its own. They manufacture, uncut, and unprocessed CBD products, such as CBD capsules, tinctures, and topical balms, but they are mostly famous for their research and development capabilities and ability to innovate and solve problems. More recently, they launched the industry’s first hybrid CBD and CBN vape cartridge, both cannabinoids that have a calming effect on the mind and body all in one package.

As the industry begins to mature and self-regulate, consumers must be aware that the FDA has issued warnings about CBD and the need for more studies. The CBD Online Store does what it can to verify that the products listed in the store are backed by 3rd party laboratory testing, customer reviews, and their own internal testing procedures.
Contact Information
CBD-Online-Store
Haz Aladdin
213-973-9687
Contact
https://cbd-online-store.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CBD-Online-Store
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help