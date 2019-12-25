CBD Online Store Partners with CBD For The People

As the industry begins to mature and self-regulate, consumers must be aware that the FDA has issued warnings about CBD and the need for more studies. The CBD Online Store does what it can to verify that the products listed in the store are backed by 3rd party laboratory testing, customer reviews, and their own internal testing procedures. Laguna Hills, CA, December 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- As the holiday season is now upon us, and as we are ending a decade and entering a new one, the CBD Online Store is proud to announce its partnership with CBD For The People (CBD FTP). Both Southern California companies, and both contributing to the explosive growth of the CBD industry.Founded in 2017, the CBD Online Store dedicates itself to selling the highest-quality CBD manufacturers that are backed by 3rd party laboratories and customer reviews.“When I first took CBD, I knew it wasn’t a placebo effect since I saw physical evidence of its medicinal powers,” says Haz Aladdin, founder of the CBD Online Store. “I felt that it was my duty to raise the awareness of this miracle compound and its medicinal benefits. This new partnership with CBD FTP represents a new era in our growth, but especially, the industry’s growth.”CBD FTP - founded on the principles of quality, affordability, and customer service – does more than pay lip-service to put the customer first. CBD FTP starts with a fantastic product that stands on its own. They manufacture, uncut, and unprocessed CBD products, such as CBD capsules, tinctures, and topical balms, but they are mostly famous for their research and development capabilities and ability to innovate and solve problems. More recently, they launched the industry’s first hybrid CBD and CBN vape cartridge , both cannabinoids that have a calming effect on the mind and body all in one package.As the industry begins to mature and self-regulate, consumers must be aware that the FDA has issued warnings about CBD and the need for more studies. The CBD Online Store does what it can to verify that the products listed in the store are backed by 3rd party laboratory testing, customer reviews, and their own internal testing procedures.