Multi-Talented 8-Year Old Leads Jr. Clippers to an Undefeated Season and Conference Championship

8 year old Basketball Star Kian Chipman shines in LA Championships.

Los Angeles, CA, December 24, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Hollywood CA, Kian Chipman, point guard for the Jr. Clippers is nothing short of spectacular. He runs track and is a wide receiver. Eligible to enter the NBA draft after 2029, and play with the likes of Bronny James, Mikey Williams, & Lamello Ball; scouts are already looking ahead at his potential. Although he has yet to celebrate his ninth birthday, Chipman plays the game of basketball strategically; he also exemplifies maturity and skillset not seen by kids twice his age. Orchestrating his team's offense by calling plays, setting screens and running pick and roll, it's clear that this young man is destined for greatness. In the first quarter of the semi-finals, Chipman scored 10 points in two minutes. This relentless point-guard gets to the basket at will, scoring 70% of the Jr. Clippers first-quarter points. He also touched the ball on every possession which either led to an attempt for his teammates or a made shot. To start the second quarter, the Jr. Clippers went on an 8-0 run, putting them up by 15-points. Kian had a monster block, a crafty move off the dribble and a pivot jump shot that is pretty remarkable for someone his age. The Jr. Clippers ended the quarter with a 20-5 lead. Midway through the third, Jr. Clippers' coach was advised to remove Kian from the basketball game because of his dominant style of play and the noticeable score differential. The opposing team scored immediately after being held to five points for the first two quarters. Chipman was reinserted in the fourth quarter and rallied his team to a 38-9 semi conference victory. This was the first of Saturday’s two-game slate. Entering the championship game after playing demanding minutes in the semi-finals, Chipman controlled the game in a multitude of ways. He managed to make it to the free-throw line four times while grabbing 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals and scored 26 points. The Jr. Clippers closed out their undefeated season with a 38-14 victory and leaves you with the idea: this kid is one to watch. For more info, you can check him out online @KC_bball. Or for media inquiries email Info@a2grp.com. Contact Information A2 Media

Arthur Tito

310-430-5901



www.A2grp.com



