The Breathing Center Offers Holistic Solutions to Asthmatics Through the Buteyko Method

Aiming to eliminate asthma symptoms through healthy breathing, the Breathing Center teaches asthma sufferers the simple breathing techniques of the Buteyko Method.





The Buteyko Method is a drug-free, holistic and safe method of health development that helps people restore their natural balance of respiration. As the founder of the Breathing Center, Sasha Yakovleva teaches breathing exercises specially designed to restore normal breathing patterns combined with principles about sleeping, food and physical exercise.



Speaking about the effectiveness of Buteyko Method for reducing asthmatic symptoms, Sasha Yakovleva commented, “In 1952, Konstantin Buteyko linked hyperventilation to asthma and developed a breathing technique to address it. Since then, the Buteyko Breathing Method has been embraced worldwide as a form of breath control, improving respiratory functions through the daily practice of breath-holding, gentle nasal breathing and monitored inhalation and exhalation.



"People who have used the Buteyko Breathing Technique report an overall improved quality of life and a better sense of wellbeing. By engaging in mindful breathing, students see a reduced reliance on the use of asthma medicines for relief of symptoms."



After studying holistic healing modalities around the world, Sasha Yakovleva has written extensively about them for about thirty years. She then founded the Breathing Center to educate people about the health benefits of breathing correctly along with teaching Buteyko breathing exercises through her YouTube videos.



On the topic of adopting the Buteyko Breathing Method to overcome asthma, Sasha Yakovleva continued, “Scientists agree that the main cause of bronchospasm in the lungs are low levels of CO2 - which is a result of mouth-breathing. The Buteyko breathing method helps asthma sufferers normalize the CO2 level in their lungs, consequently causing the bronchial airways to relax and open up. Instead of hyperventilating, which asthmatics do to inhale more air, the Buteyko technique teaches them how to breathe less - this can help reduce and even completely eliminate asthma symptoms.



"The Buteyko Method teaches people how to adopt lifestyle modifications for healthy breathing, stop a coughing attack in its tracks, prevent coughing fits during sleep and restore normal breathing during asthma attack without the need of an inhaler."



Apart from offering a collection of downloads, books, educational programs DVDs and CDs on the Buteyko Breathing Normalization method, the Breathing Center also offers a variety of individual and family programs for adults and children. The goal of these programs is to teach students how to achieve optimal health longevity by establishing reduced-volume and gentle nasal breathing.



About the Breathing Center



Sasha Yakovleva

(303) 731-5782



https://www.breathingcenter.com/



