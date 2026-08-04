Asthma News
Tackle the latest news on asthma statistics, causes, risk factors, screening and prevention as well as cutting edge diagnosis, treatment and management. This section Includes information about clinical trials, drugs, drug interactions, research, alternative therapies and resources for asthma patients and practitioners.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
In Comment Letter to CMS on Proposed Competitive Bidding Program Rule, Supplemental Oxygen Leaders Emphasize Importance of Patient-Centered and Market-Based Policies
Supplemental oxygen advocates call on Congress to advance the bipartisan Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform (SOAR) Act (S. 1406/H.R. 2902) to permanently remove oxygen from any future rounds of competitive bidding - September 04, 2025 - CQRC
With Limited Time Remaining in 118th Congress, CQRC Calls for Congress to Restore Patient Access to All Supplemental Oxygen Modalities
The Council for Quality Respiratory Care (CQRC), a coalition representing the nation’s leading home respiratory care and supplemental oxygen providers and manufacturing companies, commends growing support for the Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform (SOAR) Act (S. 3821/H.R. 7829), bipartisan... - September 09, 2024 - The Council for Quality Respiratory Care
Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama Announces Expansion of Services to Meet Growing Demand for Home Care Solutions
Since 1984, Preferred Care at Home founders have had the privilege of assisting clients in improving their quality of life while recognizing and maintaining their dignity and independence. Preferred Care at Home has continued this tradition by only referring the most reliable, compassionate, experienced, and affordable caregivers to client’s homes or care facilities. Celebrating life, dignity and independence.® - March 09, 2024 - Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama
LevelUp MD Urgent Care: Elevating Healthcare Accessibility and Community Well-Being in Forest Hills, Queens
LevelUp MD Urgent Care in Forest Hills, Queens strives to raise the standard of urgent care services. The center offers a range of services, including telemedicine, vaccinations, on-site lab facilities, and occupational medicine. Located conveniently outside the Forest Hills-71 Ave. train station. - August 11, 2023 - LevelUp MD Urgent Care
Mokena Family Donates Emergency Response Kits to All Lincoln-Way Area Schools
Who: Brandon and Jennifer Wilson, of Mokena, are donating one LiveSafer or LiveSafer XL modular public access first aid cabinet to each school building in the Lincoln-Way High School District and all of its feeder elementary schools in Mokena, New Lenox, Manhattan, Frankfort, and Frankfort Square,... - April 05, 2023 - Illinois Supply Company
50% of Homes in Colorado Have High Radon Levels - Help Protect Your Community During Radon Action Month
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has designated January as National Radon Action Month. This January, raise awareness about the risks of radon in your community — and teach others how to test their homes. Not only do half the homes in Colorado have high radon levels, but 1 in 3... - January 05, 2023 - Rocky Mountain AARST
New Medicaid Primary Care Providers Available in Centennial Colorado
Health Now Family Practice is pleased to announce that primary care and urgent care providers are now available through Medicaid in Centennial. This is a great resource for those who need access to quality healthcare. - August 26, 2022 - Health Now Family Practice
Dulce Almanzar, MD Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce that family medicine physician Dulce Almanzar, MD, has joined its team. She will be practicing at 1377 5th Avenue, Bay Shore, NY... - April 02, 2022 - New York Health
Biometry Welcomes Top Asthma Researchers to Its Clinical Advisory Board
Biometry, Inc., is pleased to welcome two of the top asthma researchers, Prof. Ian Pavord and Dr. Simon Couillard to its clinical advisory board. Ian D Pavord, MA DM FRCP FERS FMedSci is Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Oxford and Honorary Consultant Physician at the Oxford... - February 12, 2022 - Biometry, Inc.
A New Company Emerging at ASD Online in 2022
Mineraali attracts customers in the United States with its intricate and unique variety of artisan-designed handicrafts and wellness products. - February 04, 2022 - Mineraali Inc.
VoCare Names MobilDrTech US Distribution Partner for Vitals360® Remote Monitoring Device
MobilDrTech, Inc. is proud to announce its’ selection by VoCare as a solutions partner to market and distribute their Vitals360® device for Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management (RPM/CCM). The product, with 4G LTE cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities on a pocket-sized device, is available immediately from MobilDrTech for medical providers, telemedicine equipment and service providers, hospitals, health systems, home health agencies and third-party payers. - January 13, 2022 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Monitored Therapeutics Inc. Announces Close of $3.5MM Financing Round Led by Tamarind Hill
Monitored Therapeutics Inc. (MTI), a remote patient monitoring company that has developed the leading platform for physicians and pulmonologists to better monitor and care for patients with respiratory conditions, has closed a $3.5MM financing round led by Tamarind Hill. MTI’s GoSpiro... - October 06, 2021 - Monitored Therapeutics, Inc.
Riester Acquires PCP Stethoscopes from RNK - MobilDrTech Continues Stethoscope Sales & Expands Product Line
Rudolf Riester GmbH of Jungingen, Germany, has acquired PCP-USB and PCP-1 stethoscopes from RNK Products, Inc. The RNK PCP line of stethoscopes has been rebranded as ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes and Riester has assumed manufacturing operations and distribution. MobilDrTech, Inc. is pleased to announce a business affiliation with Riester where MobilDrTech will continue marketing, sales and support for the ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes as an authorized dealer for Riester. - August 10, 2021 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Black-Owned Traditional Chinese Medicine Practice Officially Opening in Decatur, Georgia
The Point of Health Wellness Center will host their Grand Opening on June 5, 2021. - May 24, 2021 - The Point of Health Wellness Center
Linshom Receives SBIR Phase II Contract Award from the United States Air Force for Its Dual Purpose Respiratory Device
Linshom announced today receipt of a phase II SBIR contract award with the United States Air Force (USAF) to fund ongoing development and deployment of the Linshom Predictive Continuous Respiratory Monitoring (LPCRM) System. The $748K contract follows successful completion of a SBIR phase 1 award... - April 27, 2021 - Linshom
Clients Discover a Fresh Health Care Experience at Bellingham Respiratory Care and Equipment Company
Respiratory therapist Kelly Maycumber and Amrit Kaur prioritize patient care and provide state-of-the-art equipment and service at AFresh Respiratory Therapy Services & Equipment in Bellingham, Washington. - February 10, 2021 - AFresh - Respiratory & Home Medical Equipment
Linshom Announces European Patent Coverage for the Linshom Continuous Respiratory Monitor
Linshom announced today receipt of patents in five European countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Great Britain. This adds to and expands the current Linshom patent portfolio held in the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico and China. The lack of a simple, portable and inexpensive... - January 28, 2021 - Linshom
New York Health Acquires Three Village Family Medicine
New York Health is pleased to announce that primary care practice, formerly known as Three Village Family Medicine, will now be part of New York Health. Internist, Pollytia I. Panagiotou, MD, and Physician Assistant, Lisa Rizzuto, MS, PA-C will be practicing at the office located at 7 S Jersey Ave... - January 01, 2021 - New York Health
Desktop Alert and Aceso Medical Supply to Release 10+ Million U.S. Made N95 NIOSH Approved Surgical Respirators
Desktop Alert Mass Notification Platform in Partnership with Aceso Medical Supply has procured over 10 million US Made N95 Grade surgical Respirators for U.S. 1st Responders and qualified medical institutions only. The respirators are not available for international shipping under any circumstances. - October 27, 2020 - Desktop Alert
AcrobatAnt, Tulsa-Based Advertising Agency, Offers Free Marketing Materials to Promote Flu Vaccinations
AcrobatAnt, an advertising agency serving clients nationwide, is offering free marketing materials to help healthcare organizations promote flu vaccinations in their communities. There are two creative concepts to choose from. Each one includes full working files for social, print, outdoor, digital display and a blog post. Healthcare organizations can download the complete files by visiting acrobatant.com/flu. - October 08, 2020 - AcrobatAnt
Dr. Goldberg Joins Manhattan Cancer Associates
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce Arthur I. Goldberg, M.D., FACP has joined the team of city physicians. Dr. Goldberg is a board-certified medical oncologist who will be practicing at Manhattan Cancer Associates located at 945 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021. Dr. - June 02, 2020 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Call to Action for At-Home Respirator-Makers: Free 3D Instructions Make 3D Printed Masks Easier to Assemble
The BILT app empowers the maker community to quickly & easily assemble 3D-printed respirator masks with 3D interactive instructions. - May 01, 2020 - BILT Incorporated
FDA Clears Aluna Asthma Management Platform for Consumer Sale & Use; Aluna Designed in Consultation with Physicians to Measure Lung Health at Home & on the Go
FDA clearance of Aluna, a portable digital spirometer that provides respiratory health insights. - March 28, 2020 - Aluna
The Breathing Center Helps Students Manage Breathing Difficulties Through Practical Online Group Course
The online school offers all-inclusive group courses and webinars to help individuals overcome breathing difficulties through a natural and drug-free solution. - March 12, 2020 - Breathing Center
Breathing Center Offers People Around the World the Famous Buteyko Method, Founded by a Russian Physiologist
The school helps individuals with health problems with simple breathing techniques. - January 16, 2020 - Breathing Center
The Breathing Center Offers Holistic Solutions to Asthmatics Through the Buteyko Method
Aiming to eliminate asthma symptoms through healthy breathing, the Breathing Center teaches asthma sufferers the simple breathing techniques of the Buteyko Method. - December 26, 2019 - Breathing Center
Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019
Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis
Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement
Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses
Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
DynaGrace Enterprises is Helping People Breathe Cleaner Air
It’s more than dust. The employee who works in a dusty environment is exposed to a deadlier form of dust, silica. DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB and GSA Vendor, have been chosen to be a distributor of the Nanozen DustCount 8899, a real-time, wearable, respirable dust monitor. Instantaneous reporting makes compliance with OSHA Respirable Crystalline Silica standard easy. - February 25, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises
Dr. Firshein Speaks on Ovarian Health and Natural Alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy
Dr. Richard Firshein, world-renowned pioneer and leading expert in the fields of Integrative and Preventative Medicine, will be speaking tonight at Maison Beljanski presents Healthy Tuesdays: Ovarian Health. His presentation will focus on ovarian health and natural alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy. - October 30, 2018 - Dr. Richard Fiorshein
Can't Smell Anything? This Clinical Trial May Give You Hope.
We often take for granted the ability to smell, but people with a diminished sense of smell or who have lost this sense completely know that this ability is linked to our overall quality of life. It is a major contributor to our ability to taste food, and people who lose their sense of smell often lose their appetite. This clinical trial may give them hope. - October 15, 2018 - Foundation for Regenerative Medicine
Can Catastrophic Wildfire and Toxic Smoke be Controlled by Logging as Posited by Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke?
How can Secretary Ryan Zinke's logging solution address the root problem of depleted megafauna (deer) in the western United States that results in the prodigious grass and brush that kindle and fuel the majority of catastrophic wildfires devastating California and is leading to hundreds of billions in annual losses due to these wildfires. - August 13, 2018 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
SMi's Asthma & COPD Conference Next Week in London
SMi Group reports: Limited availability on Managers Special Discount - April 07, 2018 - SAE Media Group
Make Your Pet a Hypoallergenic Pet
For Human Allergies. Given to your Dog or Cat. - February 22, 2018 - Pet Allergen Reducer
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Announces the Opening of a Regional Sales & Marketing office in Florida
HealthPoint Plus continues to expand its operations by opening up a Regional Sales and Marketing office in Celebration, Florida. The operations in Florida will be managed by Nicholas Cammarata and Jeannine Peeke. - June 28, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
Global Nebulizers Market by Product Types, Geography, Growth Trends and Forecast to 2021, New Report by iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.
Nebulizers Market by Product Types (Pneumatic Nebulizer, Vented Pneumatic Nebulizers, Breath-Actuated Pneumatic Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Standalone Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Portable Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, Static Mesh Nebulizers, Vibrating Mesh Nebulizers) and Forecast 2017-2021. - May 02, 2017 - iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.
Preliminary Attendee List Release for Asthma & COPD 2017 | Registration Closing Soon
SMi’s Asthma & COPD conference will be returning to London for the 13th time later this month. - March 17, 2017 - SAE Media Group
Expert Speaker Panel Continues to Grow for Asthma & COPD 2017
SMi’s 13th annual show dedicated to discussing Asthma & COPD will be returning to London this March. - March 01, 2017 - SAE Media Group
Salt Cave Inc. Warns Entrepreneurs and Salt Cave Enthusiasts of Fraud and Misrepresentations in the Wellness Industry
As the salt cave trend continues to sweep the country, more entrepreneurs and salt cave enthusiasts mull over the idea of owning their own salt cave. A great return on investment and providing the public with a much needed service, what’s not to love? Owning and operating a salt cave can be... - February 17, 2017 - Salt Cave Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim Explore Overcoming Challenges to Industry in the Device Development Process at Asthma & COPD 2017
SMi will return to London once more for the 13th annual Asthma & COPD show taking place on the 29th & 30th March 2017. - February 15, 2017 - SAE Media Group
CrowdReviews.com Partnered with SMi to Announce: Boehringer Ingelheim Explore Overcoming Challenges to Industry in the Device Development Process at Asthma & COPD 2017
SMi will return to London once more for the 13th annual Asthma & COPD show taking place on the 29th & 30th March 2017. - February 14, 2017 - topseos.com
AstraZeneca Provide Insight Into Biomarkers and Personalised Treatment at Asthma & COPD 2017
SMi’s 13th annual Asthma & COPD conference returns to London on the 29th and 30th March 2017. - January 18, 2017 - SAE Media Group
"COPD Salford Lung Study"; Updates at Asthma & COPD 2017
SMi Group will return to London with their 13th annual Asthma and COPD conference taking place on the 29-30 March 2017. - November 24, 2016 - SAE Media Group
Agenda Released for SMi’s 13th annual Asthma & COPD Conference
The agenda has been released and registration is now open for SMi’s 13th annual Asthma & COPD conference which will take place on 29-30 March 2017. - November 06, 2016 - SAE Media Group
Fall Allergy News: Guardian Technologies™ Unveils Hi-Tech, Wi-Fi Smart Premium Air Cleaning System
New Wi-Fi-enabled Air Purifier Activated with Downloaded App Allows Users to Monitor and Control Indoor Air Quality from Anywhere at Anytime - September 16, 2016 - Guardian Technologies, LLC
cair for Your Asthma and Allergies This Summer
NuWave sensors enjoyed a successful launch of their new product, cair, in Dublin on World Asthma Day with The Asthma Society of Ireland. - May 08, 2016 - Nuwave Sensors
Breathe Easier with Cair
cair is a smart air quality sensor that continuously monitors the air in your home. cair learns your unique asthma and allergy triggers that are caused by poor indoor air quality. Two-thirds of people with asthma say that poor air quality makes their asthma worse. - April 30, 2016 - Nuwave Sensors
New Jersey Associates in Medicine Not Standing Still
NJAIM quality, comprehensive medical care continues to grow and expand. Come to the next Open House and see for yourself on Thursday, May 19, 2016 from 6:30 to 9:00 PM. That evening NJAIM will also be welcoming Mr. Bart Oates, President of the NJ Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association and 3-time Super Bowl Champion who will join the festivities to help kick off the the Grand Opening of the NJAIM and MedPro Wellness fitness facility. - April 26, 2016 - New Jersey Associates in Medicine, PA