Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019 Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

DynaGrace Enterprises is Helping People Breathe Cleaner Air It’s more than dust. The employee who works in a dusty environment is exposed to a deadlier form of dust, silica. DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB and GSA Vendor, have been chosen to be a distributor of the Nanozen DustCount 8899, a real-time, wearable, respirable dust monitor. Instantaneous reporting makes compliance with OSHA Respirable Crystalline Silica standard easy. - February 25, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Dr. Firshein Speaks on Ovarian Health and Natural Alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy Dr. Richard Firshein, world-renowned pioneer and leading expert in the fields of Integrative and Preventative Medicine, will be speaking tonight at Maison Beljanski presents Healthy Tuesdays: Ovarian Health. His presentation will focus on ovarian health and natural alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy. - October 30, 2018 - Dr. Richard Fiorshein

Can't Smell Anything? This Clinical Trial May Give You Hope. We often take for granted the ability to smell, but people with a diminished sense of smell or who have lost this sense completely know that this ability is linked to our overall quality of life. It is a major contributor to our ability to taste food, and people who lose their sense of smell often lose their appetite. This clinical trial may give them hope. - October 15, 2018 - Foundation for Regenerative Medicine

Can Catastrophic Wildfire and Toxic Smoke be Controlled by Logging as Posited by Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke? How can Secretary Ryan Zinke's logging solution address the root problem of depleted megafauna (deer) in the western United States that results in the prodigious grass and brush that kindle and fuel the majority of catastrophic wildfires devastating California and is leading to hundreds of billions in annual losses due to these wildfires. - August 13, 2018 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

SMi's Asthma & COPD Conference Next Week in London SMi Group reports: Limited availability on Managers Special Discount - April 07, 2018 - SMi Group

Make Your Pet a Hypoallergenic Pet For Human Allergies. Given to your Dog or Cat. - February 22, 2018 - Pet Allergen Reducer

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Announces the Opening of a Regional Sales & Marketing office in Florida HealthPoint Plus continues to expand its operations by opening up a Regional Sales and Marketing office in Celebration, Florida. The operations in Florida will be managed by Nicholas Cammarata and Jeannine Peeke. - June 28, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Global Nebulizers Market by Product Types, Geography, Growth Trends and Forecast to 2021, New Report by iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. Nebulizers Market by Product Types (Pneumatic Nebulizer, Vented Pneumatic Nebulizers, Breath-Actuated Pneumatic Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Standalone Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Portable Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, Static Mesh Nebulizers, Vibrating Mesh Nebulizers) and Forecast 2017-2021. - May 02, 2017 - iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

Preliminary Attendee List Release for Asthma & COPD 2017 | Registration Closing Soon SMi’s Asthma & COPD conference will be returning to London for the 13th time later this month. - March 17, 2017 - SMi Group

Expert Speaker Panel Continues to Grow for Asthma & COPD 2017 SMi’s 13th annual show dedicated to discussing Asthma & COPD will be returning to London this March. - March 01, 2017 - SMi Group

Salt Cave Inc. Warns Entrepreneurs and Salt Cave Enthusiasts of Fraud and Misrepresentations in the Wellness Industry As the salt cave trend continues to sweep the country, more entrepreneurs and salt cave enthusiasts mull over the idea of owning their own salt cave. A great return on investment and providing the public with a much needed service, what’s not to love? Owning and operating a salt cave can be an... - February 17, 2017 - Salt Cave Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Explore Overcoming Challenges to Industry in the Device Development Process at Asthma & COPD 2017 SMi will return to London once more for the 13th annual Asthma & COPD show taking place on the 29th & 30th March 2017. - February 15, 2017 - SMi Group

CrowdReviews.com Partnered with SMi to Announce: Boehringer Ingelheim Explore Overcoming Challenges to Industry in the Device Development Process at Asthma & COPD 2017 SMi will return to London once more for the 13th annual Asthma & COPD show taking place on the 29th & 30th March 2017. - February 14, 2017 - topseos.com

AstraZeneca Provide Insight Into Biomarkers and Personalised Treatment at Asthma & COPD 2017 SMi’s 13th annual Asthma & COPD conference returns to London on the 29th and 30th March 2017. - January 18, 2017 - SMi Group

"COPD Salford Lung Study"; Updates at Asthma & COPD 2017 SMi Group will return to London with their 13th annual Asthma and COPD conference taking place on the 29-30 March 2017. - November 24, 2016 - SMi Group

Agenda Released for SMi’s 13th annual Asthma & COPD Conference The agenda has been released and registration is now open for SMi’s 13th annual Asthma & COPD conference which will take place on 29-30 March 2017. - November 06, 2016 - SMi Group

Fall Allergy News: Guardian Technologies™ Unveils Hi-Tech, Wi-Fi Smart Premium Air Cleaning System New Wi-Fi-enabled Air Purifier Activated with Downloaded App Allows Users to Monitor and Control Indoor Air Quality from Anywhere at Anytime - September 16, 2016 - Great Lakes Cheese, Inc

cair for Your Asthma and Allergies This Summer NuWave sensors enjoyed a successful launch of their new product, cair, in Dublin on World Asthma Day with The Asthma Society of Ireland. - May 08, 2016 - Nuwave Sensors

Breathe Easier with Cair cair is a smart air quality sensor that continuously monitors the air in your home. cair learns your unique asthma and allergy triggers that are caused by poor indoor air quality. Two-thirds of people with asthma say that poor air quality makes their asthma worse. - April 30, 2016 - Nuwave Sensors

New Jersey Associates in Medicine Not Standing Still NJAIM quality, comprehensive medical care continues to grow and expand. Come to the next Open House and see for yourself on Thursday, May 19, 2016 from 6:30 to 9:00 PM. That evening NJAIM will also be welcoming Mr. Bart Oates, President of the NJ Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association and 3-time Super Bowl Champion who will join the festivities to help kick off the the Grand Opening of the NJAIM and MedPro Wellness fitness facility. - April 26, 2016 - New Jersey Associates in Medicine, PA

Registration Now Live for SMi’s 12th Annual Asthma & COPD Conference and Exhibition SMi Group Reports (26.11.2015): Its 12th annual conference on Asthma & COPD will be held in London on the 11th - 12th April 2016. - November 28, 2015 - SMi Group

Fannin Innovation Studio Forms Molecular Therapeutics Company Exotect, LLC. Researchers behind Exotect LLC have honed in on a novel molecular pathway that controls the overproduction of mucus during asthma attacks. More than 25 million people suffer with asthma, a chronic disease in which airways become inflamed, swell and produce excess mucus making it difficult to breathe. - November 07, 2015 - Fannin Partners, LLC

New Salt Cave Opens in East Hampton People in Montauk and the greater East Hampton area area now have the opportunity to visit this state of the art, high-end salt cave to help alleviate numerous ailments. - September 16, 2015 - Salt Cave Inc.

Ayurveda & Autoimmune Disorders - 15th International Conference, Santa Clara, CA, October 9 - 11, 2015 Ayurveda & Autoimmune Disorders, taking place October 9 – 11, 2015 at the Biltmore Hotel and Suites, 2151 Laurelwood Road, Santa Clara, CA 95054, USA, organized by Global Ayurveda Conferences, LLC (www.globalayurvedaconferences.com) and hosted by Association of Ayurvedic Professionals of North America, Inc. (www.aapna.org), includes a wide array of keynote speakers and featured speakers from various countries – USA, Ireland, Canada, India, Thailand and Australia. - September 01, 2015 - AAPNA

Add Home Environment Products to Back-to-School Lists for a Healthier, Happier School Year Guardian Technologies™ air purifiers and humidifiers help improve air quality by reducing the spread of germs and minimizing allergens, which will prepare students for the classroom this year. - July 28, 2015 - Great Lakes Cheese, Inc

Asthma Therapeutics Market: Novel Monoclonal Antibodies and Biologics Will Mitigate Impact of Patent Expirations to 2020 - By MRRSE The report, by MRRSE Research, forecasts that the market for asthma therapeutics will demonstrate marginal CAGR of 2.4% between 2013 and 2020. The forecast, which pertains to the top eight developed nations, estimates that the market will expand from its 2013 value of US$18.4 billion to US$21.7 billion by the end of 2020. - June 20, 2015 - MRRSE

BREATHE LA First Annual Asthma Symposium First Annual Countywide Asthma Symposium Hosted by Daniella Guzman of NBC4 Today in LA. Healthy Eating, Healthy Breathing: Childhood Obesity and its Links to Asthma. - April 30, 2015 - Breathe California of Los Angeles County (Breathe LA)

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children Earns "Top Performer on Key Quality Measures®" Recognition from The Joint Commission St. Christopher’s the only hospital in Pennsylvania to receive 2013 Top Performer on Key Quality Measures® for children’s asthma. - November 21, 2014 - St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

BREATHE LA’s 6th Annual COPD Conference Revered Doctors and Healthcare Professionals Discuss New Technologies for Los Angeles County - November 08, 2014 - Breathe California of Los Angeles County (Breathe LA)

Support for Healthcare Professionals in Tackling the Burden of Symptomatic Asthma Focusing on the lack of symptomatic control in patients with asthma, the new Symptomatic Asthma Knowledge Centre is hosted www.epgonline.org. - October 08, 2014 - EPG Health Media

Breathe California of Los Angeles County Announces 2014 Breath of Life Awards Gala + Psomas as Breath of Life Award Honoree Breathe California of Los Angeles County (BLA) is pleased to announce the 2014 Breath of Life Awards Gala, scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2014 beginning at 6pm at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The 2014 Breath of Life Honoree is Psomas. - August 27, 2014 - Breathe California of Los Angeles

Lone Tree Pediatrics Announces New Location Lone Tree Pediatrics, an established leader in Pediatrics, announced today it has relocated to 10103 RidgeGate Pkwy #221 in Lone Tree, CO. The full new business address is: Lone Tree Pediatrics 10103 RidgeGate Pkwy #221 Lone Tree, CO 80124 Debra Berry MD, Pediatrician and Owner of Lone Tree Pediatrics,... - August 05, 2014 - Pinnacle Medical Partners, LLC

Business Starts to Flow for Volcano Risk Assessment Startup The first start-up business using University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) technology announces initial revenues from its volcanic ash forecasting and risk planning tools. The startup, named V-ADAPT, Inc. specializes in understanding the risk of volcanic eruptions and ash on global transportation, especially... - July 22, 2014 - Nanook Tech Ventures Inc.

3B/BMC Requests the International Trade Commission to Investigate Whether ResMed's Attempt to Limit Free Trade is Adverse to Public Health and Welfare 3B/BMC has requested that the International Trade Commission Investigate Whether ResMed's (RMD) Action to Limit Free Trade is Contrary to the Public Interest in Lowering Healthcare Costs - August 07, 2013 - 3B Medical

Himalayan Salt Cave Has Opened in La Grange, IL Primal Oceans Salt Cave at 8 S. La Grange Road opened on April 1, 2013 by co-owners Karen Stoelinga and Peggy McDonald after a visit to Sedona, AZ sparked an interest in salt rooms and spas. Primal Oceans features several types of spa treatments, including ionic foot baths and aquamassage, but will highlight the creation of Dr. Smiechowski. - May 08, 2013 - Salt cave vt

Bhimsen S. Rao, M.D., F.A.A.P. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Bhimsen S. Rao, M.D., F.A.A.P. of Shelby Township, Michigan has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Bhimsen S. Rao, M.D., F.A.A.P. Dr. Rao has over 36 years experience in the healthcare... - March 20, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

TCP Training Launch New Courses in Emergency Management of Asthma and First Aid Management of Anaphylaxis TCP Training have announced two new courses in Emergency Management of Asthma in the Workplace and First Aid Management of Anaphylaxis. TCP’s first aid courses have been developed to meet the needs of individuals in the workplace, at home and at leisure activities and they have been offering apply first aid training and CPR for 12 years. - March 19, 2013 - TCP Training

Men’s Health Network Releases Free Publication to Help Men and Their Families Maintain Healthy Lungs Breathe Easy: Your Lungs and COPD - March 02, 2013 - Men's Health Network

Barrington Pools Brings Chemical-Free UV Pool Sanitization Technology SpectraLight to Chicago Chicago pool builder, Barrington Pools is now the exclusive Master Dealer for UltraViolet Pool Sanitization technology from SpectraLight. This technology helps pool owners lower chlorine levels producing a safer, healtier, and more visually appealing swimming pool experience. By allowing lower chlorine levels, SpectraLight also reduces athma symptoms as well as eye and skin irritation caused by chlorine and chlorine by-products. - November 16, 2011 - Barrington Pools

Field Controls Introduces the Healthy Home System™ An Affordable Solution for Indoor Air that is Fresh, Clean, & Pure™ - October 11, 2011 - Field Controls

NAPNAP Celebrates Successful Pediatric Asthma Trainers Conference On January 12-13 2011, approximately forty six (46) NAPNAP Pediatric Asthma Trainers attended a two day intensive Pediatric Asthma Education conference in Dallas, TX. The National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) received funding in part from the National Asthma Control Initiative... - January 23, 2011 - National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners

Best Canister Vacuum List Published by Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Finding the best vacuum cleaner can be difficult, especially given the large number of vacuums on the market today. Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just published its Best Canister Vacuum list to assist consumers in their search for good buys. - December 15, 2010 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor

Health Resources Announces the Launch of New Immune-Balancing Formula In the wake of the upcoming fall and winter season, Health Resources announces the release of its most effective supplement formula to help maintain a healthy immune system all year-round. - October 25, 2010 - Health Resources

Buteyko Clinic's Natural Asthma Treatment is Featured in MN Health Care News Magazine For the countless asthma sufferers in the US and worldwide what are the options to treat this chronic illness? The Buteyko Clinic in Minneapolis offers a very effective natural breathing therapy that, when used as adjunct to carefully considered conventional treatment, might send asthma into lifelong... - August 15, 2010 - Buteyko Clinic USA

Hawaii Resident Escapes Asthma with Buteyko Breathing Technique from ButeykoLearning.com A local resident of Honolulu is amazed at the healthy results she obtained by simply practicing an innovative breathing technique called Buteyko she learned at www.buteykolearning.com. She has reduced her Asthma symptoms by as much as 85%, stayed out of the hospital and feels so much better. Her health history is typical of severe Asthmatics, she ended up at the emergency room every few months and found her symptoms hard to manage. - July 05, 2010 - Buteyko Learning Company

Buteyko Breathing Classes in Portland Oregon Start May 29th to Help Reduce Symptoms of Snoring, Sleep Apnea, Anxiety, Asthma & Allergies from www.buteykolearning.com Buteyko Breathing Classes in Portland Oregon Start 5/29/10 & 6/26/10 to Help Reduce Symptoms of Snoring, Sleep Apnea, Anxiety, Asthma & Allergies from Buteyko Learning™ Company at www.ButeykoLearning.com. - May 12, 2010 - Buteyko Learning Company