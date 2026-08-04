NJAIM quality, comprehensive medical care continues to grow and expand. Come to the next Open House and see for yourself on Thursday, May 19, 2016 from 6:30 to 9:00 PM. That evening NJAIM will also be welcoming Mr. Bart Oates, President of the NJ Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association and 3-time Super Bowl Champion who will join the festivities to help kick off the the Grand Opening of the NJAIM and MedPro Wellness fitness facility. - April 26, 2016 - New Jersey Associates in Medicine, PA