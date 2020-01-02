PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SperryCo, LLC

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from SperryCo, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Local Geotechnical Construction Company Receives WBE Status from The Division of Minority and Women's Business Development


SperryCo, LLC awarded New York State Women Business Enterprise Certification.

Local Geotechnical Construction Company Receives WBE Status from The Division of Minority and Women's Business Development
Mannsville, NY, January 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SperryCo, LLC, a woman owned and operated geotechnical construction company, was awarded the State Certification of a Women Business Enterprise (WBE).

As a New York State WBE certified business, the agency will be listed on the NYS MWBE Directory of Certified Firms which will allow for partnerships with many facilities including state agencies that are required to work with a WBE certified business.

To empower and increase the number of certified businesses who are minority or women owned, Governor Cuomo signed into legislation the Minority and Women Owned Enterprises (MWBE) certification. This title is awarded to the companies who fulfill the requirements as instructed by the DMWBD who also have a significant presence in the region.

SperryCo, LLC
SperryCo is a geotechnical construction company located in Mannsville, NY. Founded by Erin Sperry, SperryCo offers a broad range of services for the heavy highway and commercial markets. The SperryCo team provides deep foundation solutions such as micropiles and support of excavation systems. To learn more about SperryCo and what they can offer their clients, please call 315-816-1881.
Contact Information
SperryCo, LLC
Erin Sperry
(315) 816-1881
Contact
www.sperryco.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SperryCo, LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help