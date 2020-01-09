BitRoyal Starts New Year 2020 with More Exciting User Experience

Press Releases BitRoyal Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

Continuing its commitment to improve customer experience, BitRoyal is focusing on making changes to their platform and went live with its first set of changes. BitRoyal is perhaps the only platform still allowing buy/sell crypto with zero commission.





Their business, marketing and development teams worked over the last few weeks to come up with an action table. The goal is to create a better user experience when it comes to crypto trading on the BitRoyal platform. And BitRoyal also wants to launch at a time to make it look special. What better time than for the New Year?



London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Since its first launch, BitRoyal has been always customer-focused and it is making an effort to interact, capture and reflect on its customer feedback. From social media, chatbot, conferences and individual interactions, the overwhelming responses are always being analyzed by their enthusiastic team of experts to make sure that users get their due attention.

