PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
BitRoyal Ltd.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from BitRoyal Ltd.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

BitRoyal Starts New Year 2020 with More Exciting User Experience


Continuing its commitment to improve customer experience, BitRoyal is focusing on making changes to their platform and went live with its first set of changes. BitRoyal is perhaps the only platform still allowing buy/sell crypto with zero commission.

BitRoyal Starts New Year 2020 with More Exciting User Experience
London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Since its first launch, BitRoyal has been always customer-focused and it is making an effort to interact, capture and reflect on its customer feedback. From social media, chatbot, conferences and individual interactions, the overwhelming responses are always being analyzed by their enthusiastic team of experts to make sure that users get their due attention.

Their business, marketing and development teams worked over the last few weeks to come up with an action table. The goal is to create a better user experience when it comes to crypto trading on the BitRoyal platform. And BitRoyal also wants to launch at a time to make it look special. What better time than for the New Year?

The changes introduced on the main page intend to get users started very easily and includes a lot of helpful links - including how-to-videos, enriched FAQs and live experiences shared by BitRoyal customers. BitRoyal has also integrated all their recent offers into the festive season. This journey is expected to continue and BitRoyal thanks to all their customers for their candid feedback.
Contact Information
BitRoyal Ltd.
Alok Rai
1-212-851-6161
Contact
https://www.bitroyalexchange.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BitRoyal Ltd.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help