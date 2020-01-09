The William Meredith Foundation is Proud to Announce the 2020 Award in Poetry Given to Washington, D.C. Lee Woodman for MINDSCAPES

The William Meredith Foundation is proud to announce the ninth William Meredith Award in Poetry given to Washington, D.C. poet, Lee Woodman. Maryland Poet Laureate, Grace Cavalieri has said of MINDSCAPES, "This award-winning poetry announces a bright new literary light among us." The collection includes fourteen stunning paintings by Connecticut landscape artist, Charles, W. Reyburn.





Critics have written the following to describe her work:



"Emotionally intelligent and carefully crafted, these poems reveal both inner and outer landscapes in a new, beautiful light."

- Donna Stein



"Here is an irresistible invitation to beauty, thought, whimsy, and calm. I admire and appreciate the way these poems both lift and ground. Brava!"

- Elizabeth Berg



“Reading Lee Woodman’s Mindscapes is like pulling free the ribbon of a very special gift. These poems are lyrical, sparkling gems. They surprise, refresh and deeply move me with their beauty, light and rich diversity.”



Mary E. Mitchell



MINDSCAPES has the great good fortune of including visual art by Charles W. Reyburn, fourteen beautiful landscapes by this master Connecticut impressionist. The paintings are not meant to “illustrate” Woodman’s poems, though at times there is a happy synchronicity of themes. Both artists have created visions of the world – one with paint, the other with verbal images, and often the dreamlike quality of the poems matches quite beautifully the vision Charles Reyburn offers us. As he says in his artist statement, his goal in exploring the world around us is “to reaffirm its life-giving beauty and awesome powers. All (are) caught in glimpses in which we are feeling the present-into-the future or are taken into feeling our past. A painting by hand (and mind) puts you there.”



Lee Woodman’s poems are at once accessible and profound. She seems to have arrived, fully-grown like Athena from the brain of Zeus. In her poem, “My dinner with Athena,” the goddess instructs her to “do magnificent deeds.” At times the poems are nothing less, floating as they do among the exquisite paintings by Charles Reyburn.



MINDSCAPES is available from Poets-choice.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other internet publishers as well as fine bookstores. Uncasville, CT, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The William Meredith Foundation is proud to announce the ninth William Meredith Award for Poetry given in 2020 to Lee Woodman for MINDSCAPES. In a comment by Maryland Poet Laureate Grace Cavalieri she announces "a bright new literary light among us." One recalls the famous letter of Emerson to Walt Whitman who writes, “I greet you at the beginning of a great career, which yet must have had a long foreground somewhere, for such a start...”Critics have written the following to describe her work:"Emotionally intelligent and carefully crafted, these poems reveal both inner and outer landscapes in a new, beautiful light."- Donna Stein"Here is an irresistible invitation to beauty, thought, whimsy, and calm. I admire and appreciate the way these poems both lift and ground. Brava!"- Elizabeth Berg“Reading Lee Woodman’s Mindscapes is like pulling free the ribbon of a very special gift. These poems are lyrical, sparkling gems. They surprise, refresh and deeply move me with their beauty, light and rich diversity.”Mary E. MitchellMINDSCAPES has the great good fortune of including visual art by Charles W. Reyburn, fourteen beautiful landscapes by this master Connecticut impressionist. The paintings are not meant to “illustrate” Woodman’s poems, though at times there is a happy synchronicity of themes. Both artists have created visions of the world – one with paint, the other with verbal images, and often the dreamlike quality of the poems matches quite beautifully the vision Charles Reyburn offers us. As he says in his artist statement, his goal in exploring the world around us is “to reaffirm its life-giving beauty and awesome powers. All (are) caught in glimpses in which we are feeling the present-into-the future or are taken into feeling our past. A painting by hand (and mind) puts you there.”Lee Woodman’s poems are at once accessible and profound. She seems to have arrived, fully-grown like Athena from the brain of Zeus. In her poem, “My dinner with Athena,” the goddess instructs her to “do magnificent deeds.” At times the poems are nothing less, floating as they do among the exquisite paintings by Charles Reyburn.MINDSCAPES is available from Poets-choice.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other internet publishers as well as fine bookstores.