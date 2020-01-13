Avafina Pet Products Selected as Distributor for Vital Essentials®



Partnership Will Support 400+ Western Canada Independent Pet Retailers. Vital Essentials® announced its partnership with Avafina Pet Products, a leading importer and distributor of pet supplies and accessories. Avafina Pet Products will market, sell and support Western Canada to over 400+ independent pet retailers and pet chain stores.





“Avafina has been a leading ‘natural pet product’ distributor in Western Canada for nearly 10 years. The Vital Essentials line is a perfect fit for our high end product mix and we are thrilled to be representing this terrific brand! Avafina has high growth expectations for 2020 and we know that Vital Essentials will be a key partner in this growth,” shared Avafina VP of Sales and Operations, Michael Harrison.



Vital Essentials, headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is a premiere brand in the raw pet food category that includes innovative and unique products to pet parents worldwide. Avafina Pet Products will be offering Canadian Independent Pet Retailers the full line of Vital Essentials freeze dried treats, toppers, food and RAW BAR. Most recently, the VE RAW BAR was honored with the Pet Business 2019 Industry Recognition Award in the Merchandising Displays category. The one-of-a-kind display, along with Vital Essentials’ other innovative pet foods and treats will now be available to even more pets.



“Avafina’s commitment to the health and well-being of pets is perfectly aligned with our mission to provide all pets with access to the finest food (and treats) available. As we continue to grow our brands throughout international markets, Avafina’s dedication to delivering high quality and reliable service ensures our current standard of service will be provided to customers in these new markets,” stated VP of Sales and Marketing, Melissa Olson.



About Carnivore Meat Company®

Carnivore Meat Company has long been known as a “Meat Shoppe for Pets” and for our mission to provide the most innovative, healthy and biologically appropriate food to pets around the globe. Our brands include Vital Essentials®, Vital Cat® and Nature’s Advantage®, which are sold in over 6,000 retail locations across the USA and Canada. They can also be found in 14 international markets and online via Chewy, Amazon, PetFlow and more. We’re proud of the many accolades we’ve garnered over the years including our most recent recognitions for the VE RAW BAR, which received the 2019 Pet Business Innovation Award and the 2019 Most Innovative Display, in addition to Vital Cat being named the 2019 Cat Treat of the Year by Independent Innovation Awards. As pet ambassadors, we support local and regional shelters with our Giving Back program to help improve the lives of dogs and cats waiting for their furever home.



About Avafina Pet Products

About Avafina Pet Products

Avafina Pet Products is your one stop solution for all your pet supply needs. We are passionate about bringing to market the best products to contribute to the overall success of our customers and the well being of our beloved pets. Our pets are a part of our family, and their needs are important to us. We take great pride in serving our customers with an educated sales force, always maintaining a friendly and professional attitude.

Melissa Olson

800-7430-322



www.vitalessentialsraw.com



