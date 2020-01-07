PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Industry Leader Robert J. Hilb Joins The Plexus Groupe


Deer Park, IL, January 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Plexus Groupe is pleased to announce the addition of Robert J. Hilb as Chief Partnership Officer. In this role, Hilb will be focusing on acquisitions and strategic partnerships to grow The Plexus Groupe’s brand and national footprint.

Founder and CEO Walter R. Fawcett, III commented, “I am excited to have Bob on the Plexus team. His past mergers and acquisitions experience and business acumen will be greatly valued in our organization. He will be an incredible asset to The Plexus Groupe.”

Along with a rich family history in the insurance space, Hilb brings over 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining The Plexus Groupe, Hilb founded the Hilb Group and was responsible for over 40 acquisitions.

Hilb commented, “When considering my next step in the industry, two things were crystal clear to me: First, I wanted to work on a team with people I like and trust and where I could add value. Second, it was essential that I associate with a privately held broker without any outside interests. In Plexus, I have all those things and more. I have great admiration for what Walt and his team have built and am very excited to help Plexus achieve their growth goals.”

The Plexus Groupe LLC offers innovative solutions in employee benefits, property & casualty insurance, corporate retirement plans, personal lines insurance, benefits technology services, and mergers & acquisitions. Additionally, the Plexus Global Network gives clients access to insurance placement in 130 countries around the world. Plexus is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with additional presence in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City.

For more information on strategic insurance solutions, please contact The Plexus Groupe at 847-307-6100 and ask to speak to a client executive.
Contact Information
The Plexus Groupe
Grace Sikora
847.307.6100
Contact
www.plexusgroupe.com

