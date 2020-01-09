Cameron Cowan Releases Debut Novel: "Cast Iron"

Press Releases Widgery Omnimedia Press Release Share Blog

About Cameron:



Cameron is a writer, thinker, and human being in West Virginia. The former host of The Cameron Cowan Show, he specializes in telling vital stories about real people. On his blog, CameronJournal.com he specializes in commentary on the world through advice and observations. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of Rouges Magazine.



About "Cast Iron":



When Randy Carruth starts a new life with his sister, mother, and new husband, he never anticipates that this new life could dangerous and even deadly. "Cast Iron" explores what happens to a young man lost in the prison system and lost in the world on a journey of forgiveness.



"Cast Iron" is the story of Randy Carruth who discovers that his new step-father is not what he seems. He tolerates it for a time believing that he can do nothing. One day, when he discovers his sister being attacked, he makes a fateful decision that sends him to jail. After being released, Randy enters a world of drugs and male prostitution. Will he ever find his way home? Can he find forgiveness for those that have wronged him and broken his heart?



Quote from Cameron:

"It took me 12 years to write this novel. It's a poignant story about forgiveness. Although forgiveness was not my intention, I'm happy that I can offer this piece about forgiveness to my readers."



Cameron Cowan

720-841-7752



cameronjournal.com



