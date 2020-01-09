PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Widgery Omnimedia

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Widgery Omnimedia: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Cameron Cowan Releases Debut Novel: "Cast Iron"


Cameron Cowan Releases Debut Novel:
Seattle, WA, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cameron Cowan releases his debut novel: "Cast Iron." Published by Widgery Omnimedia, "Cast Iron" is the story of Randy Carruth and how one fatal moment changes his life.

About Cameron:

Cameron is a writer, thinker, and human being in West Virginia. The former host of The Cameron Cowan Show, he specializes in telling vital stories about real people. On his blog, CameronJournal.com he specializes in commentary on the world through advice and observations. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of Rouges Magazine.

About "Cast Iron":

When Randy Carruth starts a new life with his sister, mother, and new husband, he never anticipates that this new life could dangerous and even deadly. "Cast Iron" explores what happens to a young man lost in the prison system and lost in the world on a journey of forgiveness.

"Cast Iron" is the story of Randy Carruth who discovers that his new step-father is not what he seems. He tolerates it for a time believing that he can do nothing. One day, when he discovers his sister being attacked, he makes a fateful decision that sends him to jail. After being released, Randy enters a world of drugs and male prostitution. Will he ever find his way home? Can he find forgiveness for those that have wronged him and broken his heart?

Quote from Cameron:
"It took me 12 years to write this novel. It's a poignant story about forgiveness. Although forgiveness was not my intention, I'm happy that I can offer this piece about forgiveness to my readers."

"Cast Iron" is available directly at CameronJournal.com and is available online through Amazon and other book retailers.
Contact Information
Widgery Omnimedia
Cameron Cowan
720-841-7752
Contact
cameronjournal.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Widgery Omnimedia
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help