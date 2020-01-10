Canidium, a Leading SAP Partner, Announces New SAP CX Commissions Packaged Solution

Press Releases Canidium Press Release Share Blog

This package is new to the commission’s space, but Canidium’s leadership within the solution is not. Canidium has performed around 200 SAP Commissions implementations and has been the preferred partner for over two years. Before the acquisition, Canidium was even a leading CallidusCloud partner.



Canidium’s expertise, paired with SAP Commissions, has provided benefits like automatically calculated commissions, gamification features, real-time and accurate reporting, AI/data-driven recommendations, and more.



“We have worked with CallidusCloud since our inception and further strengthened our relationship after their acquisition two years ago, it’s exciting to see amazing results come out of our dedicated SAP Commissions practice,” says Jason Kearns, Canidium’s SVP of Technical Services. “SAP Commissions by Canidium follows shortly after the launch of our SAP CPQ packaged solution, which is making waves within the configure, price, quote software space.”



Canidium’s services include SAP Commissions, SAP CPQ, SAP Producer Pro, CallidusCloud Insurance ICM, SAP Contract Lifecycle Management (SAP CLM), dedicated SAP Customer Experience delivery, and sales teams, SAP Sales Cloud managed services and strategic services, which includes comp plan design, and road-mapping.



To learn more about the Pre-packaged solutions and where they will be available for purchase, please contact Lee Goldberg at leegoldberg@canidium.com.



About Canidium:

Canidium is a market leader, with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018 and the most experienced partner with their sales software solutions. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI, and helping you speed to increased sales and revenue. Most of our customers find irreplaceable value in our expertise and trust us with Managed Services even after implementation. We have global teams, with multilingual consultants. Our pre-existing relationship with CallidusCloud®, since Canidium’s inception, has provided customers with over 10 years of experience with the platform.



Rick Roberts

973-600-6352



http://www.canidium.com



