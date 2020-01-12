Press Releases TimeLinx Software Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from TimeLinx Software: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: TimeLinx Announces the Launch of QuoteLinx CPQ Solution for Sage CRM





Through a strategic partnership with QuoteWerks, a leader in Configure Price Quote technology, TimeLinx has launched a full featured sales, quoting and proposal building solution designed specifically for SageCRM. QuoteLinx complements the existing TimeLinx CRM Project and Service Management platform.



“QuoteLinx brings significant value to our users by automating the quoting and proposal process allowing them to convert those opportunities in to orders and ultimately through to the project, service delivery and invoicing phases of the engagement all contained within Sage CRM,” said TimeLinx Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeffrey Gregorec. “In line with the technology initiatives we announced in 2019, this is the next step of many in our product roadmap for 2020 and couldn’t have come at a better time.”



“Early interest in the solution has far surpassed our expectations from both existing and new clients as well as business partners,” said TimeLinx Marketing Director Timothy Keeps. "Allowing customers to electronically send, track, edit and select payment options from within the quote and captured within the CRM not only offers tremendous efficiencies but reduces mistakes and increases data integrity," says Gregorec.



TimeLinx and QuoteWerks go to market through mid-market business partners, resellers and consultants. The two companies hold dominant positions in that market segment with key mid-market ERP and CRM publishers, including Sage, Infor and Intuit to name a few.



About TimeLinx www.TimeLinxSoftware.com

TimeLinx PSM is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mumbai. North Andover, MA, January 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TimeLinx, a global leader in project and service management software for the mid-market, today announced the general availability of QuoteLinx CPQ for SageCRM.Through a strategic partnership with QuoteWerks, a leader in Configure Price Quote technology, TimeLinx has launched a full featured sales, quoting and proposal building solution designed specifically for SageCRM. QuoteLinx complements the existing TimeLinx CRM Project and Service Management platform.“QuoteLinx brings significant value to our users by automating the quoting and proposal process allowing them to convert those opportunities in to orders and ultimately through to the project, service delivery and invoicing phases of the engagement all contained within Sage CRM,” said TimeLinx Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeffrey Gregorec. “In line with the technology initiatives we announced in 2019, this is the next step of many in our product roadmap for 2020 and couldn’t have come at a better time.”“Early interest in the solution has far surpassed our expectations from both existing and new clients as well as business partners,” said TimeLinx Marketing Director Timothy Keeps. "Allowing customers to electronically send, track, edit and select payment options from within the quote and captured within the CRM not only offers tremendous efficiencies but reduces mistakes and increases data integrity," says Gregorec.TimeLinx and QuoteWerks go to market through mid-market business partners, resellers and consultants. The two companies hold dominant positions in that market segment with key mid-market ERP and CRM publishers, including Sage, Infor and Intuit to name a few.About TimeLinx www.TimeLinxSoftware.comTimeLinx PSM is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mumbai. Contact Information TimeLinx Software

Kristen Scribner

+1-978-662-1171



https://www.timelinxsoftware.com/

Jeffrey Gregorec Executive Vice President & General Manager

Attached Files TimeLinx Announces the Launch of QuoteLinx CPQ Solution for Sage CRM TimeLinx, a global leader in project and service management software for the mid-market, today announced the general availability of QuoteLinx CPQ for SageCRM. Filename: TimeLinxAnnouncesQuoteLinxfor.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TimeLinx Software