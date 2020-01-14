Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Art Fort Lauderdale Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Art Fort Lauderdale: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Artists for Fourth Edition, January 23 – 26, 2020

With Strong Returning artists, Notable First Time Additions and the debut of Bahamas Haus, Art Fort Lauderdale continues its global reach by including artists from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, London, Norway, The Islands of the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago among many others.





"More than just an Art Fair - it's an artistic journey of discovery along Fort Lauderdale's Intracoastal waterways," said Andrew Martineau, Co-Founder | Director of Art Fort Lauderdale. "This Social Practice art piece and Art Fair explores what happens when the experience of viewing, purchasing and interacting with art is slowed down to encourage engagement, human interaction and social discourse both on the water-taxi journey and in a 'home' where art eventually lives."



Adding to the Fair's goal of finding unique ways to view, interact with, and purchase art. The team behind the Fair have partnered with The Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art to provide a virtual docent and interactive online gallery of all works being shown at the 2020 fair which also allows the attendee to purchase the work directly from their phone.



The 2020 exhibitors for (artINDIE ONE, artINDIE TWO) and artSTUDENT were chosen by Art Fort Lauderdale's Co-Founder | Director, with other works represented by Galleries; Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art and GallerieY. Always, looking to create platforms for artists to exhibit. The Fair organizers have created a special section for Broward County-based high-school students to have work presented in the Fair.



"Giving students an introduction into the art world through this Fair, allows them to rub shoulders with a range of established and up-and-coming artists from all over the world. Plus, get an opportunity to garner constructive feedback in an atmosphere that appreciates the value of the arts and the next generation of creators," says Evan Snow, Co-Founder, Managing Partner, Art Fort Lauderdale.



In addition, the Fair will feature Bahamas Haus (curated by Jennifer Nayak) - a unique art project and partnership with Ministry of Tourism Bahamas, sponsors and collectors Argus Advisors, legal, financial services provider and fine arts collection, based in Freeport. The Bahamas Haus will feature contemporary art, Junkanoo culture and the significant Caribbean art influences from the artists representing a number of the Islands of the Bahamas. In addition to waived fees for contributing artists and gallery partners, Art Fort Lauderdale will donate 10% of the art proceeds from Bahamas Haus to the rebuilding and art therapy efforts of The Grand Bahama Children's Home, an orphanage and refuge for children in Freeport, recently flooded and forced to evacuate during Hurricane Dorian.



The list of 2020 exhibiting artists includes:



(artINDIE ONE) Adam Dolle / Jacki Rosen / Stian Burgen / Terje Lundaas / A + / Richard Conti / Star Truth / Tedd Davis / Trish Zimbalatti / Zvia Dover / Alexandra Arata / Anabel Rub Peicher / Dave Rosenthal / Deborah Bigeleisen / Dorvilier Olivier / Ellen Cohen-Berman / KX2 / Frank Papandrea / Gabriella Guerriero / Giana Currie / Harmony Jones / Hazel Griffiths / Iconic Factory / Kreg D. Kelley / Laurence Panadero / Raymond Fernandez / Viktoriia Volynets / Weldon Ryan / Todd Brittingham / Stacy Daugherty / Scott Hemeon / Ruiz Bry / Rick Hurst / Richlin Rurnett-Ryan / Rene Aleman / Noon / Moises Fragela / Mark Anthony Hill / Marianela Perez / Katarina Vicenova / Jordan Guzman / Jacki & AXOLOTL / German Benavides / Elsa / Elanya / Doron Viner / Chana Wiesenthal-Elias / Brian Poli-Dixon / Ann Friedlander.



(Torosiete): Wilmer Herrison / Angela Alés / Ronald Lores / Amy Nordby / Beatrix Ost / Héctor Rafael / Renata Santamarina / Lavely Miller-Kershman/ Madison Tanner / Rafael J. Rodriguez / Chana Wiesenthal Elias / Moisés Fragela / Abel Gomez Dumpierre / Marcella Novotny.



(artINDIE TWO): Wild Hippie / Virginia Subinaghi / Victoria Sheridan / Twyla Gettert / Tere Palacios / Suzanne Barton / Surge / Slep One / Semzart / Jason Wang / ArtByAWang / Paola Gracey / Scott Jeffries / Santiago Perez / Sandra Encaoua / Sandra Canning / Sal Sidner / Rudin Karyanto / Rosaria Vigorito / Rosanna Kalis / Rebecca Setareh / Prado / Pedro Avila-Gendis / Pay Aponte / Patricia Beltran / Paola / Miss Frais / MAV / Mark Allen / R. Peixoto / Raymond Fernandez / Viktoriia Volynets / Weldon Ryan / Lori Arbel / Lloyd / Lifrancis / Lidia Tohar / Laurette / Laurent Dareau / Kiki Hamann / Kent / Kathy Linden / Jill D. Lefkowitz / Jean Paul Courchia / Indranil Ghosh / Hector Urdaneta / Harriet Silverstein / Galal Ramadan / Felix Murillo / Diana Ratevosian / Dave Lavoie / Dalia Berlin / Claudia Castillo / Clara 8A / Charity Ramsey-Irizarry / Breed / Booboosketch / Benjamin Moses / Bela / Art Slut / Andrew Libecki / Ana’Alu / Ana Monsanto / Ana Maria Hoyos / Alyce Ciara / Alex Tuzinsky / Adam Lowenbein / A. Emmanuel / A Comarcho Art.



(artINDIE STUDENT): Allesia Cook / Joshua Joseph / Sara Moreno / Xuanyu Zhao



(Bahamas Haus): Laurie Tuchel, Matthew Wildgoose, Claudette Dean, Paula Farrington, Greg Farrington, Chantal E Y Bethel, Caroline Anderson, Jennifer Williams Wiegand, Del Foxton, Lisa Correll, Alessandro Sarno / Lyndah Wells.



Partners include UniteUs Group, Choose954, Venice Magazine, TravelHost Magazine, Easy 93.1, Art Hive Magazine, South Florida Luxury TV, Greater Fort Lauderdale Conventions & Visitors Bureau, The Islands of the Bahamas, Broward County Cultural Division, Las Olas Capital Arts, Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Bellissima Luxury & Fine Art Services, Flora Fine Foods, The Wilder, Douglas Elliman, Florida Luxurious, Wahoo Realty, Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors®, Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art, Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina / GALLERYone Fort Lauderdale, W Fort Lauderdale.



Opening Hours



Vernissage / Opening Preview (by invitation only)

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 / 12pm - 5pm



Vernissage / Opening Reception Party / Fundraiser

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 / 7pm - 10pm



Public Days

Thursday, January 23, 2020 / noon - 6pm (Last Boat Departs @ 3:15pm)

Friday, January 24, 2020 / noon - 8pm (Last Boat Departs @ 5:15pm)

Saturday, January 25, 2020 / noon - 8pm (Last Boat Departs @ 5:15pm)

Sunday, January 26, 2020 / noon - 6pm​ (Last Boat Departs @ 3:15pm)



Boarding Location

Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina

2301 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316



About Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art

The Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art is an Online Fine Art Museum (www.torosiete.museum) that features contemporary artists curated from all over the world. The Museum creates 3D Virtual and Interactive Exhibitions of emerging artists works that can be experienced anywhere and anytime, giving users the ability to navigate through virtual gallery spaces and interact with the exhibitions from desktop computers and mobile devices.



About Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale is a four-day curated art fair that transports attendees on a journey along the famed Intracoastal waterways via water taxi and private yacht with stops at vacant luxury waterfront properties that feature over 100 artists and galleries exhibiting various styles and methods of art that reflect the past, the present and the future. This destination art fair seeks to highlight the uniqueness of the city and put Fort Lauderdale on the art world map as a premier location to view, interact with and purchase art along with giving art aficionados, residents and visitors a cultural experience that is memorable, interactive and engaging. These exhibits will feature paintings, illustrations, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, performance arts and art & technology collaborations in addition to talks with artists, collectors, and curators. For more information about Art Fort Lauderdale visit www.artftlauderdale.com. Vernissage, the Private Preview Tour and Opening Night Reception, takes place Wednesday, January 22, 12 – 5pm and 7pm - 10pm respectively. The Fair opens to the public on Thursday, January 23 – Sunday, January 26 (for hours please visit artftlauderdale.com). Tickets to the exposition are $100 for one day. Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Art Fort Lauderdale, The Art Fair on the Water, today announced the premier list of artists for its fourth annual edition, January 23-26, 2020 with boarding at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina (2301 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316). The Fair will feature over 300 artworks representing multiple countries and cities from around the world. Countries represented this year include the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Norway, The Islands of the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago."More than just an Art Fair - it's an artistic journey of discovery along Fort Lauderdale's Intracoastal waterways," said Andrew Martineau, Co-Founder | Director of Art Fort Lauderdale. "This Social Practice art piece and Art Fair explores what happens when the experience of viewing, purchasing and interacting with art is slowed down to encourage engagement, human interaction and social discourse both on the water-taxi journey and in a 'home' where art eventually lives."Adding to the Fair's goal of finding unique ways to view, interact with, and purchase art. The team behind the Fair have partnered with The Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art to provide a virtual docent and interactive online gallery of all works being shown at the 2020 fair which also allows the attendee to purchase the work directly from their phone.The 2020 exhibitors for (artINDIE ONE, artINDIE TWO) and artSTUDENT were chosen by Art Fort Lauderdale's Co-Founder | Director, with other works represented by Galleries; Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art and GallerieY. Always, looking to create platforms for artists to exhibit. The Fair organizers have created a special section for Broward County-based high-school students to have work presented in the Fair."Giving students an introduction into the art world through this Fair, allows them to rub shoulders with a range of established and up-and-coming artists from all over the world. Plus, get an opportunity to garner constructive feedback in an atmosphere that appreciates the value of the arts and the next generation of creators," says Evan Snow, Co-Founder, Managing Partner, Art Fort Lauderdale.In addition, the Fair will feature Bahamas Haus (curated by Jennifer Nayak) - a unique art project and partnership with Ministry of Tourism Bahamas, sponsors and collectors Argus Advisors, legal, financial services provider and fine arts collection, based in Freeport. The Bahamas Haus will feature contemporary art, Junkanoo culture and the significant Caribbean art influences from the artists representing a number of the Islands of the Bahamas. In addition to waived fees for contributing artists and gallery partners, Art Fort Lauderdale will donate 10% of the art proceeds from Bahamas Haus to the rebuilding and art therapy efforts of The Grand Bahama Children's Home, an orphanage and refuge for children in Freeport, recently flooded and forced to evacuate during Hurricane Dorian.The list of 2020 exhibiting artists includes:(artINDIE ONE) Adam Dolle / Jacki Rosen / Stian Burgen / Terje Lundaas / A + / Richard Conti / Star Truth / Tedd Davis / Trish Zimbalatti / Zvia Dover / Alexandra Arata / Anabel Rub Peicher / Dave Rosenthal / Deborah Bigeleisen / Dorvilier Olivier / Ellen Cohen-Berman / KX2 / Frank Papandrea / Gabriella Guerriero / Giana Currie / Harmony Jones / Hazel Griffiths / Iconic Factory / Kreg D. Kelley / Laurence Panadero / Raymond Fernandez / Viktoriia Volynets / Weldon Ryan / Todd Brittingham / Stacy Daugherty / Scott Hemeon / Ruiz Bry / Rick Hurst / Richlin Rurnett-Ryan / Rene Aleman / Noon / Moises Fragela / Mark Anthony Hill / Marianela Perez / Katarina Vicenova / Jordan Guzman / Jacki & AXOLOTL / German Benavides / Elsa / Elanya / Doron Viner / Chana Wiesenthal-Elias / Brian Poli-Dixon / Ann Friedlander.(Torosiete): Wilmer Herrison / Angela Alés / Ronald Lores / Amy Nordby / Beatrix Ost / Héctor Rafael / Renata Santamarina / Lavely Miller-Kershman/ Madison Tanner / Rafael J. Rodriguez / Chana Wiesenthal Elias / Moisés Fragela / Abel Gomez Dumpierre / Marcella Novotny.(artINDIE TWO): Wild Hippie / Virginia Subinaghi / Victoria Sheridan / Twyla Gettert / Tere Palacios / Suzanne Barton / Surge / Slep One / Semzart / Jason Wang / ArtByAWang / Paola Gracey / Scott Jeffries / Santiago Perez / Sandra Encaoua / Sandra Canning / Sal Sidner / Rudin Karyanto / Rosaria Vigorito / Rosanna Kalis / Rebecca Setareh / Prado / Pedro Avila-Gendis / Pay Aponte / Patricia Beltran / Paola / Miss Frais / MAV / Mark Allen / R. Peixoto / Raymond Fernandez / Viktoriia Volynets / Weldon Ryan / Lori Arbel / Lloyd / Lifrancis / Lidia Tohar / Laurette / Laurent Dareau / Kiki Hamann / Kent / Kathy Linden / Jill D. Lefkowitz / Jean Paul Courchia / Indranil Ghosh / Hector Urdaneta / Harriet Silverstein / Galal Ramadan / Felix Murillo / Diana Ratevosian / Dave Lavoie / Dalia Berlin / Claudia Castillo / Clara 8A / Charity Ramsey-Irizarry / Breed / Booboosketch / Benjamin Moses / Bela / Art Slut / Andrew Libecki / Ana’Alu / Ana Monsanto / Ana Maria Hoyos / Alyce Ciara / Alex Tuzinsky / Adam Lowenbein / A. Emmanuel / A Comarcho Art.(artINDIE STUDENT): Allesia Cook / Joshua Joseph / Sara Moreno / Xuanyu Zhao(Bahamas Haus): Laurie Tuchel, Matthew Wildgoose, Claudette Dean, Paula Farrington, Greg Farrington, Chantal E Y Bethel, Caroline Anderson, Jennifer Williams Wiegand, Del Foxton, Lisa Correll, Alessandro Sarno / Lyndah Wells.Partners include UniteUs Group, Choose954, Venice Magazine, TravelHost Magazine, Easy 93.1, Art Hive Magazine, South Florida Luxury TV, Greater Fort Lauderdale Conventions & Visitors Bureau, The Islands of the Bahamas, Broward County Cultural Division, Las Olas Capital Arts, Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Bellissima Luxury & Fine Art Services, Flora Fine Foods, The Wilder, Douglas Elliman, Florida Luxurious, Wahoo Realty, Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors®, Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art, Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina / GALLERYone Fort Lauderdale, W Fort Lauderdale.Opening HoursVernissage / Opening Preview (by invitation only)Wednesday, January 22, 2020 / 12pm - 5pmVernissage / Opening Reception Party / FundraiserWednesday, January 22, 2020 / 7pm - 10pmPublic DaysThursday, January 23, 2020 / noon - 6pm (Last Boat Departs @ 3:15pm)Friday, January 24, 2020 / noon - 8pm (Last Boat Departs @ 5:15pm)Saturday, January 25, 2020 / noon - 8pm (Last Boat Departs @ 5:15pm)Sunday, January 26, 2020 / noon - 6pm​ (Last Boat Departs @ 3:15pm)Boarding LocationPier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina2301 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316About Torosiete Museum of Contemporary ArtThe Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art is an Online Fine Art Museum (www.torosiete.museum) that features contemporary artists curated from all over the world. The Museum creates 3D Virtual and Interactive Exhibitions of emerging artists works that can be experienced anywhere and anytime, giving users the ability to navigate through virtual gallery spaces and interact with the exhibitions from desktop computers and mobile devices.About Art Fort LauderdaleArt Fort Lauderdale is a four-day curated art fair that transports attendees on a journey along the famed Intracoastal waterways via water taxi and private yacht with stops at vacant luxury waterfront properties that feature over 100 artists and galleries exhibiting various styles and methods of art that reflect the past, the present and the future. This destination art fair seeks to highlight the uniqueness of the city and put Fort Lauderdale on the art world map as a premier location to view, interact with and purchase art along with giving art aficionados, residents and visitors a cultural experience that is memorable, interactive and engaging. These exhibits will feature paintings, illustrations, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, performance arts and art & technology collaborations in addition to talks with artists, collectors, and curators. For more information about Art Fort Lauderdale visit www.artftlauderdale.com. Vernissage, the Private Preview Tour and Opening Night Reception, takes place Wednesday, January 22, 12 – 5pm and 7pm - 10pm respectively. The Fair opens to the public on Thursday, January 23 – Sunday, January 26 (for hours please visit artftlauderdale.com). Tickets to the exposition are $100 for one day. Contact Information Art Fort Lauderdale

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



http://www.artftlauderdale.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Art Fort Lauderdale Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend