Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders Strengthens Offerings with Co-Occurring Disorders Care

AZ eating disorders treatment facility announces 5-goal process to treat co-occurring disorders.





Rosewood Centers develops personalized treatment plans in ways that respond to a patient’s individual needs. The overarching goals for each patient’s eating disorder and co-occurring disorder focuses on a common set of imperatives that each patient arrives at in their own unique way. The 5-Goal Process for



- Ensure the patient is medically stabilized, at a weight level that’s medically appropriate.

- Develop a comprehensive treatment plan with input from our multidisciplinary team as well as the patient and family members.

- Work with the patient to detect and deal with any psychiatric illness and psychological challenges associated with the eating disorder and/or co-occurring disorder(s).

- Focus on behaviors and thinking processes that impede progress toward lasting recovery.

- Proactively prepare each patient with comprehensive aftercare plans that reduce the chance of relapse.



“This integrative approach is really about helping patients not only medically and nutritionally, but mind, body and spirit,” said Dena Cabrera, VP of Clinical Services Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders. “It’s a major priority at Rosewood to be keenly aware of the possibility of co-occurring disorders in every patient.”



A co-occurring disorder describes the presence of two or more disorders at the same time. Co-occurring disorders are far more common than most people might think. In our experience at Rosewood, 50 to 70 percent of all eating disorder patients are suffering from a co-occurring disorder. Other research suggests that number is closer to 95 percent.



For more information about Rosewood Centers services for eating disorder treatment, please visit



About Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders

Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders is one of the first and most experienced programs in the United States providing comprehensive care for those struggling with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating and co-occurring disorders. Our treatment programs are led by renowned experts Dena Cabrera, Psy.D., CEDS and Amelia Davis, MD. Clients choose Rosewood for superior medical and psychiatric treatment, innovative therapies, individualized aftercare, alumni support and family involvement. With locations in Arizona and California, Rosewood offers all levels of care for men, women and adolescents, providing individualized treatment to match the unique needs of our patients. To learn more, visit rosewoodranch.com or call (844) 335-0872.



Media Contact:

Lee Berg

RiverMend Health – VP of Marketing

678-813-2406

Lee Berg

800-845-2211



https://www.rosewoodranch.com/



