NAFA Appoints 2020 Board of Directors

Washington, DC, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The general membership of NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, unanimously approved the slate of candidates presented for the 2020 board of directors at the association's annual meeting held recently in Braselton, Ga. Nominations were received from the membership at large, and candidates were vetted by the current board before being proposed during the association's 11th annual Annuity Distribution Summit. With all present at the meeting voting in favor of the appointments, six new members will soon begin actively providing guidance and support to how the organization executes on its mission to Adovcate. Educate. Integrate. in partnership with NAFA staff, its volunteer committees and its membership at large.Newly appointed board members include: Bruce Donaldson of Simplicity Group Holdings, Tad Fifer of Lincoln Financial Group, Jason Krohnke of American Equity, Ryan Lex of Athene, Nate Lucius of Gradient Financial Group and Matt Tarkenton of Tarkenton Financial.Chris Conroy will assume the role of chairman of the board of directors, taking over for immediate past chair Jim Maietta of TruChoice Financial Group. Lauri Beck of Insurance Network America will roll up to vice chair and Heather Kane of EquiTrust Life Insurance Co. to secretary, while Mike Morrone of Nationwide was elected to join the executive operating committee as its newly appointed treasurer."This past year was a busy one for the fixed annuity industry, and we see no sign of the marketplace's evolution slowing in 2020. NAFA, with keen direction and vision from its board, is carefully monitoring and participating in various regulatory and legislative initiatives that stand to impact independent distribution. Meanwhile, we're working to increase collaboration in an effort to continue educating stakeholders about the need for annuities in retirement planning," said Chuck DiVencenzo, NAFA president and CEO. "The talent and expertise of our new board members will help ensure we present and evaluate a diverse array of perspectives representing all aspects of the marketplace in our decision making. This will be critical as we pursue our strategic plan and, specifically, efforts to expand membership, elevate member benefits, enhance the awareness and understanding of fixed annuities, and protect the future of these products and those who develop, distribute, sell and purchase them. It is no small task, and we're thrilled to have such a capable group of individuals ready and willing to take on this challenge."NAFA membership subsequently approved the entire board roster, which includes the following current members: Jason Kestler of LTAIS, Adam Lunardini of Delaware Life Insurance Company, Kevin Mechtley of North American Company for Life and Health Insurance, Tim Minard of Great American Insurance Group, Brad Newcomb of Global Atlantic, Andrew Payne of CreativeOne, Craig Rudesill of Nationwide, David Schliesman of Allianz Life, Janet Sipes of AmeriLife, Eric Taylor of AIG and David Wolfe of Advisors Excel.On behalf of its members, DiVencenzo then recognized the contributions of exiting board members Dominic Cursio of Simplicity Financial Distributors, Jeff Maxey of InsurMark and Margo Thompson of The Annuity Source, Inc. with commemorative plaques and pens.

