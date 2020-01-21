Civil Axe Throwing to Open in Tampa, Florida

Press Releases Civil Axe Throwing Press Release Share Blog

(256) 520 - 7613 Tampa, FL, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ybor City’s first axe throwing venue, Civil Axe Throwing, is opening to the public this coming February at 1517 East 9th Avenue. Civil Axe Throwing is a large, indoor entertainment venue that allows guests to partake in axe-throwing, a game of skill where players hurl a dulled hatchet at a wooden bullseye.Civil Axe Throwing includes five lanes and one-hour sessions for individuals and large groups up to 50 people. Civil Axe Throwing will partner with nearby restaurants and bars for full catering services, providing guests with several available options for food and beverage.“We’re AXE-tremely thrilled to bring Civil Axe Throwing to Ybor City and share this new source of entertainment with this wonderful community,” said Scott Brewster, Civil Axe Throwing Director of Marketing and Sales. “Tampa and Ybor City are amazing markets for us because it embraces new and unique ideas, so we knew that this had to be the next city in which we opened our 15th location in the southeast. Additionally, with the assistance of Yellowtail Realty Advisors, we have found the perfect location for our team’s current and future success.”Civil Axe Throwing opened its first location in Huntsville, Alabama in 2017, as the first and largest indoor axe throwing venue in the state. It quickly became one of the most popular entertainment experiences in the area, later expanding to other regions including such states as Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida. In addition to Tampa, Civil Axe Throwing plans to open an additional 20 locations within the next 18 months. Lastly, franchising opportunities are now available for interested parties to inquiry online at www.civilaxethrowing.com under the Franchise tab.Civil Axe Throwing Contact:Scott Brewster, Marketing and Sales Directorscottbrewster@civilaxethrowing.com(256) 520 - 7613 Contact Information Civil Axe Throwing

