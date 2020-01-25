PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
WowPetsDeals Launches New Online Pet Shop in Europe


Düsseldorf, Germany, January 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- WowPetsDeals announced the official launch of its online shop offering a wide assortment of pet products and supplies. The website is easy to navigate and all products can be found in just two clicks. WowPetsDealas pet collection includes feeding accessories, playing, training, pet grooming, and more. The site also features a line of specialty pet products such as electronic toys, massage brushes, pet trainers, etc.

With its 24/7 accessibility, WowPetsDeals not only saves you time traveling from store to store, but also provides the chance to compare prices while ordering conveniently, avoiding the stress in the offline shops.

Czech Republic, Greece, Spain, Italy, and Slovakia will be among the first European countries where WowPetsDeals items will be available for purchase. There will be a separate website in the native language for each country where the product line will be launched. In the beginning, all products in stock will be sold at a discounted price. WowPetsDeals warehouse is located in Europe, so the producer is able to deliver within 3–5 days depending on the client's location.

WowPetsDeals is an online retailer committed to providing pet products and accessories at competitive price. WowPetsDeals online store is for those who want to improve their pets' life by providing them with stimulating activities, solutions, and necessities for better care.
Contact Information
WowPetsDeals
Charlotte Green
203-807-0573
Contact
www.wowpetsdeals.com/

