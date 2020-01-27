Spine Care Technologies Inc. and Zober Industries Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance

Press Releases Spine Care Technologies Press Release Share Blog

Spine Care Technologies’ Roland Kiser, President & Chief Executive Officer stated, “This new alliance with Zober Industries impacts our core strategy on many fronts and we have started to significantly scale production while maintaining and improving the quality aspects of our products.” Roland further commented, “Zober Industries will allow us to manufacture over 85% of the parts in-house – and helping to reduce cost, overhead, risks and hassles dealing with 3rd party vendors.”



Rich Zober, President & CEO of Zober Industries commented, “We are delighted to support Spine Care Technologies with all manufacturing and assembly efforts and we have decided to provide a significant capital contribution in order to align ourselves as a valuable strategic partner.”



Currently available in over 15 countries, the FDA-cleared Extentrac® Elite has a 20-year track record of effectiveness and safety in delivering non-surgical, drug-free, disc and spine care treatments. Health professionals worldwide have confirmed excellent clinical outcomes in the management of low back pain in both private and hospital rehabilitation facilities using Extentrac®. To learn more, visit www.spinecaretechnologies.com.



About Spine Care Technologies Inc.:

Spine Care Technologies is a medical technology equipment developer & distributor whose flagship product (Extentrac® Elite) has earned long-standing worldwide acclaim and recognition at pain management clinics and rehabilitation hospitals. The firm’s products provide relief for people who suffer from the disabling effects of acute and chronic back pain. For more information please visit: spinecaretechnologies.com



About Zober Industries:

Zober Industries, Inc. is a comprehensive contract manufacturer with over fifty years of experience. Since our inception in 1970, Zober has strived to build a competitive, quality conscious manufacturing operation. Through the regular procurement of the best equipment available, to a team of highly skilled people, we feel we have achieved this goal.



Zober Industries offers the following capabilities and services: Surface Mount Technology, Printed Circuit Board Assembly, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, Machine Shop Services, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Design & Engineering, Robot Welding and Warehousing & Fulfillment. Zober Industries is certified to both ISO9001:2015 and ISO13485 (Medical Devices). For more information please visit: zober.com



Media Contacts:

Public Relations

Spine Care Technologies, Inc.

Roland Kiser

877-398-3687



https://www.spinecaretechnologies.com/



