Mothers of Professional Basketball Players, Inc. Statement on the Passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

“MPBP, Inc. and its entire membership join with our NBA family and fans around the world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.



“Some of us watched as Kobe grew from a young high school boy to a proud, stately man, and many more of us had sons and daughters who were greatly influenced by Kobe’s work ethic and dedication on and off the court. As a player as well as in retirement, his ongoing quest to do better and to be better as a teammate, friend, brother, son, husband and father, served as a stellar example for all of us. It was becoming more and more clear, too, that he had instilled that same mamba mentality in his beloved Gianna.



“Our hearts break for his wife Vanessa and their beautiful daughters, his sisters, and parents, Joe and Pam Bryant. Each of us stands united in offering our deepest, heartfelt sympathy and prayers.”



About MPBP, Inc.

Kathryn Jordan

317-446-8771



www.mpbp.org



