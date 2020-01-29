PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Celebrity Sports Entertainment Presents... EeeZeeStevie All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game to be Held at Watsco Center (University of Miami), Saturday February 1, 2020


Miami, FL, January 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Celebrity Sports Entertainment presents... EeeZeeStevie All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game. This game is the official birthday celebration celebrity basketball game for the one and only DJ Stevie J from Miami.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Tory Lanez and 100+ superstar athletes, celebrities and influencers will participate in this year's event. Special invited celebrity friends will include 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Swae Lee, Trey Songz and Birdman.

Miami’s Kings of Music & Entertainment DJ Stevie J, DJ Irie & Dj Clue will be hosting the event.

And when it comes to Team Boom Cups, you never know who will be performing during the half time show.

Powered By:
The Money Team, Its Me Brands, The Kess Group, Bang Energy, True Vodka, Jack Daniels, Spirit Airlines, B1 Patch, Revibe, Wooter Apparel, BET, By Sukii.

$10,000 will be guaranteed to be donated to charity with the hope to raise much more. Some of the beneficiaries include D Up On Cancer (a project of GVNG), Irie Foundation, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation, Michael Fux Foundation and Professional Football Mothers Association.

Over 2,000 tickets will be given away to children's organizations, Boys and Girls Clubs and other amazing foundations in the community.

Pre-Game Block Party
Starts 12 noon

Pre-Game
Super Car Rally 1-3 PM

Hosted by:
Floyd Rag Supercar Saturday
& Will Fastlife Rally

Talent | Media | Invited Guests
Check In 2 PM

Red Carpet
3 PM

Player Introductions & National Anthem
4 PM

Game Tip Off
4:15 PM

VIP Packages/Sponsorships
Please visit BoomCups.Com

Tickets
Please visit Ticketmaster or Watsco Center Box Office

Sponsored by: Ft. Liquordale Entertainment
Contact Information
Ft Liquordale Entertainment
Christine Curran
954-865-7813
Contact
www.BoomCups.com
Pre Game Block Party
Super Car Rally
