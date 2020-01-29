Celebrity Sports Entertainment Presents... EeeZeeStevie All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game to be Held at Watsco Center (University of Miami), Saturday February 1, 2020





Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Tory Lanez and 100+ superstar athletes, celebrities and influencers will participate in this year's event. Special invited celebrity friends will include 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Swae Lee, Trey Songz and Birdman.



Miami’s Kings of Music & Entertainment DJ Stevie J, DJ Irie & Dj Clue will be hosting the event.



And when it comes to Team Boom Cups, you never know who will be performing during the half time show.



Powered By:

The Money Team, Its Me Brands, The Kess Group, Bang Energy, True Vodka, Jack Daniels, Spirit Airlines, B1 Patch, Revibe, Wooter Apparel, BET, By Sukii.



$10,000 will be guaranteed to be donated to charity with the hope to raise much more. Some of the beneficiaries include D Up On Cancer (a project of GVNG), Irie Foundation, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation, Michael Fux Foundation and Professional Football Mothers Association.



Over 2,000 tickets will be given away to children's organizations, Boys and Girls Clubs and other amazing foundations in the community.



Pre-Game Block Party

Starts 12 noon



Pre-Game

Super Car Rally 1-3 PM



Hosted by:

Floyd Rag Supercar Saturday

& Will Fastlife Rally



Talent | Media | Invited Guests

Check In 2 PM



Red Carpet

3 PM



Player Introductions & National Anthem

4 PM



Game Tip Off

4:15 PM



VIP Packages/Sponsorships

Please visit BoomCups.Com



Tickets

Please visit Ticketmaster or Watsco Center Box Office



Sponsored by: Ft. Liquordale Entertainment Miami, FL, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Celebrity Sports Entertainment presents... EeeZeeStevie All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game. This game is the official birthday celebration celebrity basketball game for the one and only DJ Stevie J from Miami.Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Tory Lanez and 100+ superstar athletes, celebrities and influencers will participate in this year's event. Special invited celebrity friends will include 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Swae Lee, Trey Songz and Birdman.Miami’s Kings of Music & Entertainment DJ Stevie J, DJ Irie & Dj Clue will be hosting the event.And when it comes to Team Boom Cups, you never know who will be performing during the half time show.Powered By:The Money Team, Its Me Brands, The Kess Group, Bang Energy, True Vodka, Jack Daniels, Spirit Airlines, B1 Patch, Revibe, Wooter Apparel, BET, By Sukii.$10,000 will be guaranteed to be donated to charity with the hope to raise much more. Some of the beneficiaries include D Up On Cancer (a project of GVNG), Irie Foundation, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation, Michael Fux Foundation and Professional Football Mothers Association.Over 2,000 tickets will be given away to children's organizations, Boys and Girls Clubs and other amazing foundations in the community.Pre-Game Block PartyStarts 12 noonPre-GameSuper Car Rally 1-3 PMHosted by:Floyd Rag Supercar Saturday& Will Fastlife RallyTalent | Media | Invited GuestsCheck In 2 PMRed Carpet3 PMPlayer Introductions & National Anthem4 PMGame Tip Off4:15 PMVIP Packages/SponsorshipsPlease visit BoomCups.ComTicketsPlease visit Ticketmaster or Watsco Center Box OfficeSponsored by: Ft. Liquordale Entertainment