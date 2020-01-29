Kansas City Breweries Now Seeking National Support on Fundopolis

Press Releases Kansas City Breweries Company LLC Press Release Share Blog

Producing High Growth Value Brands for Retailers & Beverage Markets





Kansas City Breweries has expanded its traditional branded lager beers to include private label beverages for sports teams, racing associations, institutions, theaters, restaurants and nightclubs. To support this production, Kansas City Breweries is building an Industrial Corridor beverage complex with easy access to the city’s number one freight transportation hub.



Through a side-by-side Reg CF and REG D raise, Kansas City Breweries expects to break ground on this complex and increase beverage production while maintaining normal business operations.



Those interested in investing in Kansas City Breweries can visit:



“When our expansion is complete, our beer brands will be on track to being the nation’s next macro lager beverage,” said company founder Terri Bricker. “Our natural, artisanal sodas and fruit drinks will also become a popular treat in every American grocery store.” Kansas City Breweries is committed to remaining in Kansas City and staying American-owned.



Fundopolis is an equity crowdfunding portal that aims to make it simple for individuals and communities to invest in and support the small businesses they love. For individuals who choose to invest, Fundopolis aims to provide the highest degree of transparency about the status of their investment and how they will receive payment and/or redeem perks.



“We are thrilled to have Kansas City Breweries raising funds on our site,” said Jan Streenbrugge, founder and president of Fundopolis. “We are proud and honored to support Kansas City Breweries’ campaign and hope that by giving them access to the capital they need – Kansas City Breweries will thrive.”



To learn more about Kansas City Breweries, please visit:



About Kansas City Breweries Company, LLC



Kansas City Breweries Company LLC has developed and test marketed the KC Lite TM, KC Lager TM, and KC Malt TM beer brands as the successor to Kansas City Breweries Company to begin large scale beverage manufacturing. Kansas City Breweries Company LLC is concentrating on creating high growth value propositions for all beverage markets. Kansas City Breweries Company LLC’s founding President and CEO, Ms. Bricker, is committed to producing the KC Lite TM, KC Lager TM, and KC Malt TM value beer brands that are tapping into customer demand by being lower priced than the competition, while offering the regional affinity and identity that is associated with craft beers, but with the familiar favorite tastes of domestic beers customers make a staple in family gatherings, weekend afternoons, and evening relaxation.



About Fundopolis



Fundopolis empowers individuals and communities to invest in and support the small businesses they love. By placing intuitive technology and services in the hands of business owners, Fundopolis helps to fund their growth and manage the full funding lifecycle, all while cultivating deeper relationships with their customers. To learn more, visit



Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



An offering statement regarding this offering has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which only means that the company may make sales of the securities described by the offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement from: SEC.



You should read the offering statement before making any investment.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy and its industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the company's management. When used in the offering materials, the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. 