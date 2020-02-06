App-Garden Releases New Synovia and Zonar Integration

Press Releases App-Garden Press Release Share Blog

Known for their excellent customer care and in-depth knowledge of K-12 procedures, App-Garden strives to provide solutions that help to streamline the K-12 administrative process. With solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), App-Garden is improving the way districts route their students to and from school. To learn more about App-Garden’s routing solution visit Hickory, NC, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- App-Garden, a leading cloud-based software provider for K-12 administrators, is excited to announce that users of Zonar and Synovia GPS solutions can now directly integrate with App-Garden’s Travel Tracker – Routing software.Now with a simple connection, school administrators can track the real time location of buses equipped with Zonar and Synovia GPS equipment. This integration removes time spent navigating through separate applications to find the location of a bus, relative to the planned route. In situations where buses are running behind, administrators can access their routes from any Internet enabled device and locate the bus in question with a few simple clicks. Additionally, the feature is offered to school districts at no additional charge.Derrick Campbell from Del Norte County Unified School District stated, “Also, the vehicle view allows me to see what buses I have in the area when a bus is having mechanical issues and needs to transfer students or a route section needs to be covered by an available driver. It is a user-friendly interface which is easy to teach the office staff to use.” The integration can help to bring users peace of mind when emergencies may arise, not only with helping staff recognize situations, but making communication with parents easy. “Having the ability to see where the bus is with a map overlay of the current trip allows me to quickly communicate to parents when their bus will arrive rather than calling them. This helps with efficiency and eliminates unnecessary confusion.” With a few clicks, transportation administration can filter down to specific buses and contact the parents directly of not only delayed buses, but also new bus assignments.Derrick and his team have been provided relief and renewed hope that they can get a student tracking system functioning for their somewhat complex operation.Known for their excellent customer care and in-depth knowledge of K-12 procedures, App-Garden strives to provide solutions that help to streamline the K-12 administrative process. With solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), App-Garden is improving the way districts route their students to and from school. To learn more about App-Garden’s routing solution visit www.app-garden.com or contact at kashley@app-garden.com Contact Information App-Garden

