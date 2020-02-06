The Top 100 Magazine Recognizes David Drumheller for His Accomplishments in Real Estate

Press Releases JDM Ventures Press Release Share Blog

David Drumheller is the principle of JDM Ventures, a real estate consulting firm focusing on multi-family property investment clients in the New York metropolitan area. He strives to ensure his clients can reach their operational and financial goals. For more information, please contact David at 914-589-3644. New York, NY, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Top 100 Magazine publishes its list of the top 100 professionals in every industry and profession. The quarterly magazine is a valuable resource for industry professionals due to its 500,000+ subscriber base. It chooses 100 individuals in each industry not only in the United States but also in 112 countries. To earn a spot on the list, the person must achieve distinction in his or her field.When asked about the honor, Mr. Drumheller replied, “I was shocked at first, but it is a humbling experience to know that my dedication and skills have helped my clients achieve their real estate goals. I am very grateful to be on such a prestigious and well-regarded list.”David Drumheller joins an esteemed group of real estate professionals who have excelled in the many facets of the real estate industry, such as development, investments, acquisitions, and property management. Mr. Drumheller is well received among his peers for his passion for the industry and understanding the needs of his clients. David began his career at a multifamily investment firm where he rose to the position of director of operations, overseeing 10 property managers and a portfolio of 3,000 units. This would not be the first challenge of his career. As director of operations and property management at Fairfield/GFB Management, Mr. Drumheller built a management infrastructure from the ground up with successful results. It was a role where his perseverance and strategic skills were put to the test, especially since the position did not previously exist.As his career progressed, David found himself providing assistance to multi-family owner-operators. He consulted on everything from deal execution to fundraising. David decided to develop this niche into a company. Another reason for starting his own endeavor was to spend more time with his family along with his non-profit interests. In addition to his company, David is looking to expand into financial and merchant services as well as getting into franchising.David Drumheller is the principle of JDM Ventures, a real estate consulting firm focusing on multi-family property investment clients in the New York metropolitan area. He strives to ensure his clients can reach their operational and financial goals. For more information, please contact David at 914-589-3644. Contact Information JDM Ventures

