Blok Party, Reiner Knizia to Bring Popular Board Games to the PlayTable

Reiner Knizia is arguably the most prolific and accomplished game designer of our times. Many of his titles are evergreen in nature, and also have the ability to resonate with those who are newer to the board game scene. Reiner has more than 700 games and books published in numerous languages and countries including many global licenses such as Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, LEGO, Mensa, Disney, Monopoly, Playmobil, Simpsons, Asterix, Star Trek and Star Wars. Many millions of Reiner’s games have been sold all over the world, winning numerous international awards.



The board games that Blok Party will look to bring to the PlayTable in 2020 have massive audiences and dedicated fan bases. BoardGameGeek.com, an online forum for board game hobbyists and game database reveals that these games of Reiner’s are owned by more than 136,000 people who use the website. Two of the games, Modern Art, Tigris & Euphrates, were winners of the prestigious Deutscher Spiele Preis, and the others received notable recognition including Meeples Choice Awards (Ra, Lost Cities, Blue Moon City, Medici, Tigris & Euphrates, Modern Art).



While deal terms weren’t disclosed, Blok Party plans to digitize the board games themselves and continue to strike additional deals in the industry to strengthen its content library.



“Reiner’s board games are the standard against which many new board games are measured. They are absolute classics that have become evergreens in their own rights. Our early adopters and beta users have constantly been providing feedback as to games we should be adding and Reiner’s continue to be some of the most requested” said Joe Scott, Director of Business Development for Blok Party, in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring Reiner’s games to the PlayTable.”



