BioStat Solutions, Inc. Promotes Dr. Lin Li to Senior Director of Scientific Operations

BSSI is a data analytics company providing consulting services to clients since 2001. The company offers statistical and bioinformatics expertise, focusing on biomarker research, drug target identification and prioritization, and complex drug, biologic and medical device studies and delivers interpretation of data within scientific context. Frederick, MD, February 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BioStat Solutions, Inc. (BSSI), a data analytics company providing consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, announced today the promotion of Dr. Lin Li to Senior Director of Scientific Operations. He will have increased responsibility leading the scientific team and further developing BSSI’s Biostatistics and Biomarker Expertise.“Lin has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote him to this important position,” said Dr. Ena Bromley, President and CSO of BSSI.Dr. Li joined the company in 2012 as a Statistician and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions. He is instrumental in building our biomarker analytics team and expertise and has extensive expertise and experience in the design, analysis and interpretation of biomarker and clinical studies.Dr. Li received his Ph.D. in Computational Biology from Cornell University and his Master in Statistics from Peking University. Prior to joining BSSI, he was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow, at the Department of Biostatistics at the Harvard School of Public Health.BSSI is a data analytics company providing consulting services to clients since 2001. The company offers statistical and bioinformatics expertise, focusing on biomarker research, drug target identification and prioritization, and complex drug, biologic and medical device studies and delivers interpretation of data within scientific context. Contact Information BioStat Solutions, Inc.

Martina Fortin

301.829.4001



www.biostatsolutions.com



