Eco Pod Offers Sustainable Alternative to Hospitality Industry as First Single-Use, Zero Plastic, Powder-Based Amentities

Eco Pod is revolutionizing the hospitality industry, offering the first zero-plastic, single-use, powder-based products as a substitute to traditional liquid bath amenities. The innovative product is packaged in compostable paper pods made with bamboo fiber, sugarcane, and wood fiber, using soy-based ink printing. Activated by water, the Eco Pod offers options for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.





“We are in an environmental crisis, producing millions of tons of plastic waste annually,” Mayfair Hotel Supply’s Ron Greenstein said. “There is no doubt that we need to drastically cut back on plastic, but bulk dispensers are not the ideal alternative. The Eco Pod is both a sustainable and sanitary option. We are constantly looking to bring to the best products to the hospitality market, and we strongly believe the Eco Pod is that type of product.”



To learn more about Eco Pod, featured in Green Lodging News, click here: Elk Grove Village, IL, February 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The hospitality industry is seeking new options as hotels aim to lower their carbon footprint and reduce the use of plastic throughout their facilities. Some properties are looking to bulk dispensers as an alternative, but according to a study by Applied and Environmental Microbiology, bulk dispensers can be health hazards and a haven for bacteria.