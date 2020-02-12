Chews A Puppy Receives Community Award

Press Releases Chews A Puppy Press Release Share Blog

At their first annual awards and recognition reception, the City of Ocoee sent a special invitation to the event to Chews A Puppy. The specialty pet retailer was to be a recipient of a very special recognition award. At the reception, the Ocoee police department presented Chews A Puppy staff members with an honored “certificate of appreciation” for their “outstanding contribution” to the city of Ocoee and the Ocoee Police K-9 Unit. The company was given the award for their “valued partnership and continued support.”



Chews A Puppy issued the following statement regarding receiving the award;



Orlando, FL, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chews A Puppy is a specialty pet retailer located on West Colonial Drive in Ocoee that specializes in dog related merchandise including food, toys, and of course all things "chew" related. The retail location also offers a variety of puppies looking for good homes and on any given day, the puppy playrooms are filled with happy customers playing with puppies in their search for a new best friend to take home. While this retailer certainly has a strong following of happy customers, Chews A Puppy also quietly and without much fanfare offers a community outreach program that includes support for local youth programs, vaccination clinics, and support for local police K-9 units. The program is a very important component to the company's vision and is always evolving and growing. So it came as a complete surprise when the company was approached to be honored with an award.

