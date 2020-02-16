Steven Patti Brings multibuzzmarketing.com to New Heights

Multibuzzmarketing.com increases partnership locations to 100.





Multibuzzmarketing.com is now in over 100 locations in and around Long Island.



"Along with our location partners," said Steven Patti. "We now give small to mid-sized companies the ability to reach their target audience and demographic in a very affordable and state-of-the-art way."



"We bring their ads right to their potential customers while they're eating drinking and gathering in public restaurants and locations," Steve goes on to say.



"Just imagine your potential customers are sitting at a table during a Dinner looking up at a 65" color TV seeing your ad 4 to 6 times an hour. They are literally a captive audience. You won't get any more bang for your buck to advertise your business anywhere on Long Island," said Steve Patti. Garden City, NY, February 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Led by Steven Patti, Founder, multibuzzmarketing.com is now the leading digital signage advertising provider on Long Island and Queens.Multibuzzmarketing.com is now in over 100 locations in and around Long Island."Along with our location partners," said Steven Patti. "We now give small to mid-sized companies the ability to reach their target audience and demographic in a very affordable and state-of-the-art way.""We bring their ads right to their potential customers while they're eating drinking and gathering in public restaurants and locations," Steve goes on to say."Just imagine your potential customers are sitting at a table during a Dinner looking up at a 65" color TV seeing your ad 4 to 6 times an hour. They are literally a captive audience. You won't get any more bang for your buck to advertise your business anywhere on Long Island," said Steve Patti.