PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Multibuzzmarketing.com

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Multibuzzmarketing.com: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Steven Patti Brings multibuzzmarketing.com to New Heights


Multibuzzmarketing.com increases partnership locations to 100.

Steven Patti Brings multibuzzmarketing.com to New Heights
Garden City, NY, February 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Led by Steven Patti, Founder, multibuzzmarketing.com is now the leading digital signage advertising provider on Long Island and Queens.

Multibuzzmarketing.com is now in over 100 locations in and around Long Island.

"Along with our location partners," said Steven Patti. "We now give small to mid-sized companies the ability to reach their target audience and demographic in a very affordable and state-of-the-art way."

"We bring their ads right to their potential customers while they're eating drinking and gathering in public restaurants and locations," Steve goes on to say.

"Just imagine your potential customers are sitting at a table during a Dinner looking up at a 65" color TV seeing your ad 4 to 6 times an hour. They are literally a captive audience. You won't get any more bang for your buck to advertise your business anywhere on Long Island," said Steve Patti.
Contact Information
Multibuzzmarketing.com
Steven Patti
800-613-1594
Contact
Multibuzzmarketing.com
800.613.1594
Attached Files

Digital signage
To have your customers interact instantly with your business visit www.MultiBuzzmarketing.com
Filename: Buzz-Marketing-logo-300x151.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Multibuzzmarketing.com
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help