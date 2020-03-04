Medical Assistant, EKG & Phlebotomy Now Being Offered as a Combo Program at Phlebotomy Career Training





In the world of online learning, everyone is jumping onboard, offering classes from how to build a better website to how to become a surgical technician. Phlebotomy Career Training has remained a solid training institution offering many medical health related certifications. When asked how they have been able to hang on amidst the throng of online schools, Alex, who is a lead online instructor, replied, "We have top notch educators on our staff. Our educators are not only trained professionals in their field, they love to teach!"



Another lead instructor, Ms. Shown, stated, "We require clinical rotation for all students. They have to learn to perform all the core requirements for each of the certifications at the national level. Typically, there are at least over 400 clinical hours that they must complete."



Looking at the Phlebotomy Career Training website and the course descriptions compared the curriculum to that of local community colleges, the offerings from Phlebotomy Career Training exceed the amount of topics that are taught at local community colleges. The momrecourses that stood out in our opinion were the Clinical Medical Assistant, Electrocardiogram Technician and Phlebotomy Technician.



Students can expect to be trained to work in the field immediately upon graduation.



Having looked at the selection of courses for their new program combination, there appears to be a large job market for each of these fields. The students who take these courses will definitely be more marketable for the fields of Electrocardiogram, Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy. One would presume that it would indeed be better to have more than one certification. In today's job market most employers want their employees to be able to multitask in many fields.



Phlebotomy Career Training understands this more so than any other school in their field. They have managed to blend all three of these programs into a three certification program to help enhance the students opportunity to obtain employment.



Those interested in looking to change careers or thinking of adding a career or two or three, may check out



Phlebotomy Career Training is located in Garden City, Michigan. Garden City, MI, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Phlebotomy Career Training has been training students both in class and online in the medical field for over 11 years. To celebrate their longevity, Phlebotomy Career Training announces a new program for students all over the United States. The program includes three certifications. The certifications included are Clinical Medical Assistant, Electrocardiogram Technician and Phlebotomy Technician.In the world of online learning, everyone is jumping onboard, offering classes from how to build a better website to how to become a surgical technician. Phlebotomy Career Training has remained a solid training institution offering many medical health related certifications. When asked how they have been able to hang on amidst the throng of online schools, Alex, who is a lead online instructor, replied, "We have top notch educators on our staff. Our educators are not only trained professionals in their field, they love to teach!"Another lead instructor, Ms. Shown, stated, "We require clinical rotation for all students. They have to learn to perform all the core requirements for each of the certifications at the national level. Typically, there are at least over 400 clinical hours that they must complete."Looking at the Phlebotomy Career Training website and the course descriptions compared the curriculum to that of local community colleges, the offerings from Phlebotomy Career Training exceed the amount of topics that are taught at local community colleges. The momrecourses that stood out in our opinion were the Clinical Medical Assistant, Electrocardiogram Technician and Phlebotomy Technician.Students can expect to be trained to work in the field immediately upon graduation.Having looked at the selection of courses for their new program combination, there appears to be a large job market for each of these fields. The students who take these courses will definitely be more marketable for the fields of Electrocardiogram, Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy. One would presume that it would indeed be better to have more than one certification. In today's job market most employers want their employees to be able to multitask in many fields.Phlebotomy Career Training understands this more so than any other school in their field. They have managed to blend all three of these programs into a three certification program to help enhance the students opportunity to obtain employment.Those interested in looking to change careers or thinking of adding a career or two or three, may check out Phlebotomy Career Training Phlebotomy Career Training is located in Garden City, Michigan.