Marie Rennison Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

About Marie Rennison

Marie Rennison is the owner of The Auto Shop LLC in Carbondale, Illinois. The automotive repair shop has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is the only independent repair shop which is AAA approved in the Southern Illinois area. They have ASE Master Certified Technicians, nationwide warranties, in-town shuttle service, after hours drop off, and special financing services. Marie oversees all of the daily operations including management, advertising, marketing, payroll, and managing the shop.



Ms. Rennison enjoys running the family owned business. Her beloved partner Steve, who was by her side for over 40 years, passed away last March. The family feels like they are honoring him by continuing what they started together. All of their 5 children have worked at the shop through the years. Marie would like to thank each team member for sticking with her through thick and thin. She would like to say "thank you" to her suppliers as well. Marie is training her daughter Stephanie to do the tasks that she, herself, handles. Her oldest son, Jeremy is a Certified Service Advisor and is in charge of the daily tasks of the front office. Cody is their ASE Certified Master Technician and is in charge of training her grandson, Ethan, as a technician as well. Cody has done a great job continuing the education Steve was so passionate about. They have 2 other ASE Certified Master Technicians that have been a part of "the family" for several years.



Marie is a member of the ATI, AAA, BBB, BNI and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce. They are also a member of Auto Parts & Service (APSA) in Springfield, Illinois. They recently won a Good Neighbor Award in their local area which is voted on by their customers. The Auto Shop LLC was recognized in Parts and People publication in River Valley in 2016. They will be going to Las Vegas for the Expo 2020 as the only 2019 Gold Certified AutoCare Center.



Marie received an A.A.S. in Business Data Processing from John A. Logan College in 1983. They decided to open up the shop after being in the automobile industry for 13 years. In her spare time, she enjoys her family, grandchildren and travel.



For further information, contact www.theautoshopcarbondale.com.



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Carbondale, IL, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Marie Rennison of Carbondale, Illinois has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automotive repair. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



