Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRUD) Adopts Over-The-Top Media Services

Valiant Eagle Inc. is pleased to announce that it will now fully support and adopt Over-The-Top Media Services.





Valiant Eagle has completely upgraded their approach, backing OTT structures instead of traditional top-down management models. They've decided to follow the emerging new media trends, such as, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and others, whose audiences and subsequent revenues are gaining daily momentum. Viewers have abandon traditional television networks, cable, satellite stations and print media in favor of newer platforms that permit feedback thus, creating an individual tailoring of modern program content.



Valiant Eagle is backing this movement and taking a leading position in these emerging trends. However, they will still maintain a very strong on-going presence in accessing and control of their own pre-existing broadcast television platforms. Taking this position allows Valiant Eagle the advantage of pushing any content that might be considered niche or micro-niche into the largest general audience available. Consequently, they have the flexibility to provide maximum yield to their content providers and the mediums that offer support.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



