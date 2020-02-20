Cal Coast Credit Union Opens Newest Branch in University City

Press Releases California Coast Credit Union Press Release Share Blog

California Coast Credit Union has opened its 26th branch in San Diego's University City Neighborhood. A Grand Opening will be held Feb. 29 from 10am to 1:30pm with food, fun and prizes.





Rscheid@calcoastcu.org San Diego, CA, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Grand Opening Festivities Set for Saturday, February 29California Coast Credit Union has opened its newest San Diego County branch in the University City neighborhood. Located in the UC Marketplace at the corner of Governor Drive and Regents Road, the branch will celebrate its Grand Opening on February 29 from 10 am to 1:30 pm.The Grand Opening will feature free food, giveaways, music and performances from local students. All residents are invited to attend and will have an opportunity to take advantage of special Cal Coast promotional offers and the chance to win prizes, including Disneyland tickets, a $500 shopping spree, concert tickets, and more.“We are excited to open this full-service branch in the University City area,” said California Coast Credit Union President and CEO Todd Lane. “In addition to our wide range of highly competitive financial services and free financial education and counseling, this branch will have a community room that can be utilized by residents of the neighborhood. Cal Coast is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and we look forward to supporting local schools and non-profits in the University City area.”The University City branch hours are Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.For more information on the Grand Opening event, visit https://bit.ly/3bHf3sn About California Coast Credit UnionEstablished by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego and holds true to its founders’ guiding principle of “people helping people.” With over $2.7 billion in assets, the credit union now proudly serves more than 186,000 members through its local network of over 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, online and mobile banking, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community.Media Contact:Robert ScheidCell (619) 922-9736 Contact Information California Coast Credit Union

