2020 Best Publishing Website Up for Grabs in 24th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best publishing Websites in the world as part of their 24th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the www.WebAward.org. The deadline for advertising web sites to enter to be judged is May 29, 2020.





Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.



Here are some of the recent Best Publishing Website winners:



2019 - Bristol University Press for bristoluniversitypress.co.uk

2018 - Visit Britain for Visit Britain Website

2017 - Authentic for Cengage Web Redesign

2016 - Family Cookbook Project for

2015 - Westwerk for PollenMidwest.org

2014 - SapientNitro for Activision.com Relaunch

2013 - The Family Cookbook Project for Familycookbookproject.com

2012 - Oxford University Press for BBC College of Journalism

2011 - The Family Cookbook Project for Familycookbookproject.com

2010 - Creativity-online.com for Creativity-Online

2009 - About.com for About.com

2008 - My1Stop.com for My1Stop.com

2007 - Entrepreneur.com for Entrepreneur Media Inc.

2006 - Arcadia Publishing for Arcadia Publishing

2005 - Kel Geddes Management Ltd for The Official Anne Geddes Website

2004 - Mediapulse for New Homes Guide Website

2003 - Association of American Colleges and Universities for AAC&U Web Site



All publishing entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.



Publishing Websites wishing to be considered for the Best Publishing Website can submit their website for consideration at



Winners of a WebAward in the Publishing category will also receive:

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers



The 2020 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.



About the WebAwards



