2020 Best Publishing Website Up for Grabs in 24th Annual WebAward Competition

)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best publishing Websites in the world as part of their 24th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the www.WebAward.org
. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including publishing web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for advertising web sites to enter to be judged is May 29, 2020.
Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.
Here are some of the recent Best Publishing Website winners:
2019 - Bristol University Press for bristoluniversitypress.co.uk
2018 - Visit Britain for Visit Britain Website
2017 - Authentic for Cengage Web Redesign
2016 - Family Cookbook Project for FamilyCookbookProject.com
2015 - Westwerk for PollenMidwest.org
2014 - SapientNitro for Activision.com Relaunch
2013 - The Family Cookbook Project for Familycookbookproject.com
2012 - Oxford University Press for BBC College of Journalism
2011 - The Family Cookbook Project for Familycookbookproject.com
2010 - Creativity-online.com for Creativity-Online
2009 - About.com for About.com
2008 - My1Stop.com for My1Stop.com
2007 - Entrepreneur.com for Entrepreneur Media Inc.
2006 - Arcadia Publishing for Arcadia Publishing
2005 - Kel Geddes Management Ltd for The Official Anne Geddes Website
2004 - Mediapulse for New Homes Guide Website
2003 - Association of American Colleges and Universities for AAC&U Web Site
All publishing entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
