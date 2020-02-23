Press Releases Saelig Co. Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Saelig Co. Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Saelig Introduces RBD 9103 USB Graphing Picoammeter

This programmable current logger can measure bipolar picoamps to milliamps, with unique features such as 5kV DC voltage isolation.

Fairport, NY, February 23, 2020 --



The 9103 can take accurate current measurementsfrom 1pA to 2.499mA at sample rates up to 500Sa/s. The user-friendly PC software interface supplied provides optimal control and quick access to all functions such as data recording and graphing. The 9103 is also compatible with OSx, Linux, Matlab, and LabView, and can be controlled via a simple ASCII interface.



The 9103 is available in four models:



Standard: sample rate 40Sa/s and optional 90 V fixed or external bias

High-speed: sample rate 500Sa/s and optional 90 V fixed or external bias

High-voltage: sample rate 40Sa/s, isolated input can float up to 5kVDC

High-speed / High-Voltage: sample rate 500Sa/s, floats up to 5 kV DC



Designed to provide precise bipolar DC current measurements even in noisy environments such as synchrotron beam lines, the 9103 is equally suited for diode and IC I/V characterization. With unique qualities like DC voltage isolation from chassis ground to 5kV, possibilities for researchers include direct DC current measurement of very small electron and photo multiplier signals. Electron and ion beam measurements can be biased to reduce secondary electrons or to retard the beam as needed for experiments. The 9103 is also multi-channel capable - up to 127 units can be synchronized together.



Compact (2.11” x 6.68” x 6.30”) and lightweight (1.5 lbs.), the 9103 is made in USA by RBD Instruments, world-wide leader in producing innovative products for the high-vacuum and ultra-high-vacuum industries. The RBD 9103 Picoammeter is available now from their technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY.



Alan Lowne

585-385-1750



www.saelig.com

71 Perinton Parkway

Fairport, NY 14450

USA



