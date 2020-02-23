PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Saelig Co. Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Saelig Co. Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Saelig Introduces RBD 9103 USB Graphing Picoammeter


This programmable current logger can measure bipolar picoamps to milliamps, with unique features such as 5kV DC voltage isolation.

Fairport, NY, February 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. announces the availability of the RBD 9103 USB Graphing Picoammeter, a compact, versatile, general-purpose picoammeter designed to accurately measure DC current from nanoamps to milliamps via its isolated BNC input. This rugged, portable, and affordable picocurrent sensor is available with high-speed and high-voltage options, optional bias, and 5kVDC float isolation. The 9103 USB Picoammeter measures bi-polar DC current and can be biased from an optional built-in fixed +90VDC bias, or an external low-noise DC power supply. It comes with a NIST-traceable calibration certificate.

The 9103 can take accurate current measurementsfrom 1pA to 2.499mA at sample rates up to 500Sa/s. The user-friendly PC software interface supplied provides optimal control and quick access to all functions such as data recording and graphing. The 9103 is also compatible with OSx, Linux, Matlab, and LabView, and can be controlled via a simple ASCII interface.

The 9103 is available in four models:

Standard: sample rate 40Sa/s and optional 90 V fixed or external bias
High-speed: sample rate 500Sa/s and optional 90 V fixed or external bias
High-voltage: sample rate 40Sa/s, isolated input can float up to 5kVDC
High-speed / High-Voltage: sample rate 500Sa/s, floats up to 5 kV DC

Designed to provide precise bipolar DC current measurements even in noisy environments such as synchrotron beam lines, the 9103 is equally suited for diode and IC I/V characterization. With unique qualities like DC voltage isolation from chassis ground to 5kV, possibilities for researchers include direct DC current measurement of very small electron and photo multiplier signals. Electron and ion beam measurements can be biased to reduce secondary electrons or to retard the beam as needed for experiments. The 9103 is also multi-channel capable - up to 127 units can be synchronized together.

Compact (2.11” x 6.68” x 6.30”) and lightweight (1.5 lbs.), the 9103 is made in USA by RBD Instruments, world-wide leader in producing innovative products for the high-vacuum and ultra-high-vacuum industries. The RBD 9103 Picoammeter is available now from their technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY.

http://www.saelig.com
Contact Information
Saelig Co., Inc.
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
Contact
www.saelig.com
71 Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saelig Co. Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help