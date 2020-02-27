Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Saelig Co. Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Saelig Co. Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Saelig Introduces PicoScope 6000E 8-Channel 500MHz Mixed-Signal Oscilloscopes

The PicoScope 6000E series brings very high speed performance to an 8 analog channel, 16 digital channel oscilloscope with 5GSa/s sampling and 4GSa deep memory.

Fairport, NY, February 27, 2020 --(



Both 6000E models include a 14-bit 200MS/s arbitrary waveform generator (AWG). Its variable sample clock avoids the jitter on waveform edges seen with fixed-clock generators and allows generation of accurate frequencies down to 100μHz. AWG waveforms can be created or edited using the built-in editor, imported from oscilloscope traces, loaded from a spreadsheet or exported to a .csv file. The SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface and hardware acceleration ensure that the display is smooth and responsive even with long captures. PicoScope 6 software includes decoders for many serial protocols.



With up to a million points, PicoScope’s FFT spectrum display has excellent frequency resolution and a low noise floor. A click of a button will display a spectrum plot of the active channels, with a maximum frequency of up to 500MHz. Using a 4K monitor attached to the controlling PC, PicoScope 6 software can display more than ten times the information of ordinary oscilloscopes. PicoScope software also supports dual monitors, allowing instrument control and waveforms displayed on one, and large data sets from serial protocol decoders or DeepMeasure results on the second monitor.



An optional Pico Oscilloscope Probe Positioning System holds a circuit board firmly, as well as positioning probes hands-free for up to eight probes simultaneously. Probes with compression tips make contact with points of interest on a PCB and remain in contact while measurements are taken with PicoScope software.



The 6000E’s 8 analog channels have the timing and amplitude resolution needed to reveal signal integrity challenges such as glitches, runts, dropouts, noise, distortion and ringing. This Series gives the waveform memory, resolution and analysis tools needed to test today’s high‑performance embedded computers and next-generation embedded system designs. The 6000E oscilloscopes are ideal for design engineers working with signal processing, power electronics, mechatronics, and automotive designs, and for researchers and scientists working on multi-channel high-performance experiments in physics labs, particle accelerators, and similar facilities. Supported by the PicoScope 6 software, these devices offer an ideal, cost-effective package for design, research, test, education, service, and repair.



Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning test and measurement manufacturer, the PicoScope 6000E oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor. Fairport, NY, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the PicoScope 6000E Series 8-channel 500MHz Oscilloscopes, which provide 8 to 12 bits of vertical resolution, 5GSa/s sampling rate, and 4GSa memory, allowing these scopes to display single-shot pulses with 200ps time resolution. The two models in the 6000 series are the PicoScope 6804E with 8-bit A/D resolution and the PicoScope 6824E with 8, 10, or 12 bits “FlexRes” resolution. Both models can operate with an extra 4 bits of resolution with the enhanced vertical resolution software feature — a digital signal processing technique built into PicoScope 6. These oscilloscopes offer 8 analog channels, plus 8 or 16 optional digital channels when using the plug-in TA369 MSO pods, enabling accurate time-correlation of analog and digital channels.Both 6000E models include a 14-bit 200MS/s arbitrary waveform generator (AWG). Its variable sample clock avoids the jitter on waveform edges seen with fixed-clock generators and allows generation of accurate frequencies down to 100μHz. AWG waveforms can be created or edited using the built-in editor, imported from oscilloscope traces, loaded from a spreadsheet or exported to a .csv file. The SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface and hardware acceleration ensure that the display is smooth and responsive even with long captures. PicoScope 6 software includes decoders for many serial protocols.With up to a million points, PicoScope’s FFT spectrum display has excellent frequency resolution and a low noise floor. A click of a button will display a spectrum plot of the active channels, with a maximum frequency of up to 500MHz. Using a 4K monitor attached to the controlling PC, PicoScope 6 software can display more than ten times the information of ordinary oscilloscopes. PicoScope software also supports dual monitors, allowing instrument control and waveforms displayed on one, and large data sets from serial protocol decoders or DeepMeasure results on the second monitor.An optional Pico Oscilloscope Probe Positioning System holds a circuit board firmly, as well as positioning probes hands-free for up to eight probes simultaneously. Probes with compression tips make contact with points of interest on a PCB and remain in contact while measurements are taken with PicoScope software.The 6000E’s 8 analog channels have the timing and amplitude resolution needed to reveal signal integrity challenges such as glitches, runts, dropouts, noise, distortion and ringing. This Series gives the waveform memory, resolution and analysis tools needed to test today’s high‑performance embedded computers and next-generation embedded system designs. The 6000E oscilloscopes are ideal for design engineers working with signal processing, power electronics, mechatronics, and automotive designs, and for researchers and scientists working on multi-channel high-performance experiments in physics labs, particle accelerators, and similar facilities. Supported by the PicoScope 6 software, these devices offer an ideal, cost-effective package for design, research, test, education, service, and repair.Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning test and measurement manufacturer, the PicoScope 6000E oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor. Contact Information Saelig Co., Inc.

Alan Lowne

585-385-1750



www.saelig.com

71 Perinton Parkway

Fairport, NY 14450

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saelig Co. Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend