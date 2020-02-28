Kitchen Magic Recognized at NARI Awards for Exceptional Work on Two Remodeling Projects

Press Releases Kitchen Magic Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Visit kitchenmagic.com for more information. Pine Brook, NJ, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kitchen Magic was the recipient of two 2020 Contractor of the Year (CotY) awards that were presented at the NARI award ceremony on January 24 in Pine Brook, NJ. The National Association of Remodeling (NARI) recognizes members who have demonstrated their outstanding ability to deliver exceptional renovation results through a multitude of criteria. Each project is reviewed and judged based on customer objective, the scope of the project, sustainability, unusual constraints, and creative solutions. These stringent measures ensure only high-quality projects are awarded.This is the seventh time Kitchen Magic has been honored with the CoTY distinction. The judging panel is comprised of a committee of remodeling experts and industry professionals from within each chapter’s region. The panel included New Jersey NARI President, David Caputo, CR, CKBR and Executive Director, Renee Rewiski. Kitchen Magic took home the CoTY accolades for Kitchen Remodel Under $30,000 and Kitchen Remodel $30,000-$60,000 in New Jersey.Commenting on the awards, Brett Bacho, Kitchen Magic President stated, “Kitchen Magic takes great pride in remodeling excellence, and our entire company is honored to have received these distinguished awards.” Bacho added, “The award recognizes remodelers for multiple aspects of a project: design, quality products, innovation and exceeding the customer’s expectations, all of which are a direct reflection of our work.”NARI is a not-for-profit trade association committed to promoting the interests of its members within the remodeling industry, and to protecting the rights of its customers, the nation's homeowners. The only national association dedicated solely to the remodeling industry, NARI acts as an industry spokes group. The NARI sponsored CoTY awards, remain a key part of the organization portfolio of services, for their members to continue to build the best for their clients. Their services maintain member standards through accreditations, education and business tools that are vital in this ever-evolving space.Because the nation’s home remodeling market is projected to increase to $500 billion by 2026 from $394 billion in 2018, the industry will need more remodelers, adept to carry out this influx of work, according to Global Market Insights. Organizations like NARI ensure higher quality firms and contractors that are suited to carry out this home-renovation project demand.About Kitchen Magic: Celebrating their 40th-anniversary last year, ​Kitchen Magic ​has transformed over 60,000 kitchens in the Northeast with their customized cabinet refacing process. Their unique process allows homeowners to renovate their kitchens in less time, with less stress and at an amazing value. Kitchen Magic is currently recognized by ​Qualified Remodeler​ as the 2019 Top Kitchen Performer, as well as number one nationwide in kitchen remodeling. Kitchen Magic is also a 12-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a seven-time winner of ​The Morning Call​ 's Top Workplace Award, and a Best of Houzz Award winner.Visit kitchenmagic.com for more information. Contact Information Kitchen Magic Inc.

Linda Fennessy

800.237.0799 x4155



www.kitchenmagic.com

Publication Relations Manager



