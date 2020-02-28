Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bay Psychiatric Associates Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Bay Psychiatric Associates: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: San Francisco Bay Area Psychiatric Acquisition Will Increase Access to Advanced Care





Bay Psychiatric Associates has provided community-based psychiatric and interventional psychiatry services for more than 25 years. With over 30 psychiatric physicians, they have established offices in Berkeley, San Rafael, and San Francisco (Parnassus Heights). With this acquisition, Bay Psychiatric Associates will be adding new offices in San Francisco (Nob Hill) and in San Mateo.



“Over 1.2 million of our neighbors suffer every year with mental illness. We see the expansion into two new locations as a significant step in our long-term commitment to improving access to our patient-centered, high-quality treatment model,” said Bay Psychiatric Associates’ President, Matthew Fitzpatrick, MD. “We are excited about this acquisition in that we will be providing care to more communities and also have gained an experienced staff with a like-minded approach to care.”



Roberto Estrada, MD, Medical Director of Interventional Services in San Francisco and San Mateo and Founder of Lenox Hill Psychiatry, will maintain his role in his two clinic locations with a primary focus on leading interventional psychiatry services of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Ketamine treatments. Dr. Estrada explains the value of the partnership, “The acquisition of our centers by Bay Psychiatric Associates just made sense. Each group has been on the cutting edge of advanced psychiatric treatments for over a decade, and we have shared our knowledge to help each gain better patient outcomes.”



Rick Trautner, MD, Medical Director of Interventional Services in Berkeley and San Rafael adds, “This acquisition is really a partnership of our two organizations that has its roots in our work together for over ten years now. We are delighted to join forces and to share a mutual passion of developing and delivering the most up-to-date treatments in psychiatry. This acquisition, with its focus on interventional psychiatry services including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Ketamine Treatments and Electroconvulsive Therapy, will increase access for many and improve the health of the communities we serve.”



About Bay Psychiatric Associates:

Having served our community with collaboration and creativity since 1994, we are proud to offer a comprehensive and individualized treatment approach to our patients. We provide the highest level of wide-ranging psychiatric care to the five communities we serve (Berkeley, San Rafael, Nob Hill (San Francisco), Parnassus Heights (San Francisco), and San Mateo. Our team of clinicians has expertise in multiple areas of mental health, including treatment-resistant depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, PTSD, personality disorders, alternative medicine, aging, substance abuse, child and adolescent problems, eating disorders, ADHD, forensics and women’s issues.



Office-based services include:

· Psychiatric evaluation and consultation

· Psychotherapy that incorporates aspects of psychodynamic, interpersonal, CBT, and DBT therapies

· Psychopharmacological evaluation, treatment and management

· Second opinion evaluations of psychopharmacologic treatments

· Forensic/ medical-legal evaluations

· Advanced interventional treatments including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Ketamine/Esketamine treatments in oral, nasal, intramuscular, and IV form.



Hospital-based services include:

· Adult, Geropsychiatric, Eating disorder and Adolescent units

· Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) Programs including Eating

· Disorders, Adolescent, and intensive DBT program

· Electroconvulsive Therapy, Consultation Liaison services, and Chemical Dependency programs



About Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy:

Cleared by the FDA in 2008, TMS is a non-invasive therapy for patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder. It is also used as an off-label treatment for a variety of other conditions. It is safe, requires no anesthesia, does not impair cognition or functioning and is administered in our offices as an outpatient treatment. TMS uses an MRI-strength electromagnetic field to stimulate areas of the brain known to be associated with various neuropsychiatric disorders. A patient undergoing TMS therapy has minimal side effects and, in our clinics, approximately 80% of patients experience a significant improvement in their mood.



About Ketamine/Esketamine Therapy:

Ketamine was FDA-approved as an anesthetic agent in 1970 and rapidly found widespread use due to its efficacy and safety profile. Studies in the early 2000's began to report a significant antidepressant affect that developed within 72 hours of dosing. Numerous subsequent studies have replicated the rapid antidepressant and anti-suicide effect of ketamine. Over the past decade, ketamine has been increasingly deployed as an effective off-label treatment for severe treatment-resistant depression (TRD).



The widespread experience of off-label treatments led to the FDA to accelerate approval of Spravato(1), an intranasal formulation of Esketamine, a component of the parent Ketamine compound. Spravato was approved for use in combination with antidepressant medication for those with severe TRD. Bay Psychiatric Associates was one of the first in the Bay Area to offer Ketamine to patients in oral and intramuscular form, and in becoming a certified Spravato treatment center. This acquisition also adds experience in delivering Ketamine intravenously, thereby completing all available Ketamine patient care options.



About Electroconvulsive Therapy:

ECT is the grandparent of Interventional Psychiatry, having been in use for nearly 80 years now. Modifications to improve safety and the patient experience have yielded a modern treatment that is considered by many to be the most effective treatment for severe TRD. However, ECT involves general anesthesia and for that reason is generally offered in hospital or other medically supervised settings. Bay Psychiatric Associates provides ECT at Herrick/Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, where it has been offered for over 60 years. While ECT was the first interventional treatment and is still considered to be the most effective treatment for severe treatment-resistant depression, newer modalities such as TMS therapy and Ketamine/Esketamine are often chosen before ECT due to being minimally invasive and having few side effects.



About Interventional Psychiatry:

Interventional psychiatry is an emerging subspecialty of psychiatry that utilizes novel pharmacologic and neuromodulatory interventions to modify dysfunctional brain circuitry that underlies various psychiatric disorders.



Contact

Laura O’Flaherty

Director of Practice Administration

Phone: 510-204-4287

loflaherty@baypsychiatric.com

www.baytms.com



Bay Psychiatric Associates, Inc.

2020 Milvia Street, Suite 300

Berkeley, CA 94704

Fax: 510-843-2227



(1) Spravato is a registered trademark of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Berkeley, CA, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bay Psychiatric Associates is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lenox Hill TMS Psychiatric Associates Bay Area as part of its commitment to improving access to high-quality psychiatric care throughout the Bay Area.Bay Psychiatric Associates has provided community-based psychiatric and interventional psychiatry services for more than 25 years. With over 30 psychiatric physicians, they have established offices in Berkeley, San Rafael, and San Francisco (Parnassus Heights). With this acquisition, Bay Psychiatric Associates will be adding new offices in San Francisco (Nob Hill) and in San Mateo.“Over 1.2 million of our neighbors suffer every year with mental illness. We see the expansion into two new locations as a significant step in our long-term commitment to improving access to our patient-centered, high-quality treatment model,” said Bay Psychiatric Associates’ President, Matthew Fitzpatrick, MD. “We are excited about this acquisition in that we will be providing care to more communities and also have gained an experienced staff with a like-minded approach to care.”Roberto Estrada, MD, Medical Director of Interventional Services in San Francisco and San Mateo and Founder of Lenox Hill Psychiatry, will maintain his role in his two clinic locations with a primary focus on leading interventional psychiatry services of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Ketamine treatments. Dr. Estrada explains the value of the partnership, “The acquisition of our centers by Bay Psychiatric Associates just made sense. Each group has been on the cutting edge of advanced psychiatric treatments for over a decade, and we have shared our knowledge to help each gain better patient outcomes.”Rick Trautner, MD, Medical Director of Interventional Services in Berkeley and San Rafael adds, “This acquisition is really a partnership of our two organizations that has its roots in our work together for over ten years now. We are delighted to join forces and to share a mutual passion of developing and delivering the most up-to-date treatments in psychiatry. This acquisition, with its focus on interventional psychiatry services including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Ketamine Treatments and Electroconvulsive Therapy, will increase access for many and improve the health of the communities we serve.”About Bay Psychiatric Associates:Having served our community with collaboration and creativity since 1994, we are proud to offer a comprehensive and individualized treatment approach to our patients. We provide the highest level of wide-ranging psychiatric care to the five communities we serve (Berkeley, San Rafael, Nob Hill (San Francisco), Parnassus Heights (San Francisco), and San Mateo. Our team of clinicians has expertise in multiple areas of mental health, including treatment-resistant depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, PTSD, personality disorders, alternative medicine, aging, substance abuse, child and adolescent problems, eating disorders, ADHD, forensics and women’s issues.Office-based services include:· Psychiatric evaluation and consultation· Psychotherapy that incorporates aspects of psychodynamic, interpersonal, CBT, and DBT therapies· Psychopharmacological evaluation, treatment and management· Second opinion evaluations of psychopharmacologic treatments· Forensic/ medical-legal evaluations· Advanced interventional treatments including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Ketamine/Esketamine treatments in oral, nasal, intramuscular, and IV form.Hospital-based services include:· Adult, Geropsychiatric, Eating disorder and Adolescent units· Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) Programs including Eating· Disorders, Adolescent, and intensive DBT program· Electroconvulsive Therapy, Consultation Liaison services, and Chemical Dependency programsAbout Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy:Cleared by the FDA in 2008, TMS is a non-invasive therapy for patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder. It is also used as an off-label treatment for a variety of other conditions. It is safe, requires no anesthesia, does not impair cognition or functioning and is administered in our offices as an outpatient treatment. TMS uses an MRI-strength electromagnetic field to stimulate areas of the brain known to be associated with various neuropsychiatric disorders. A patient undergoing TMS therapy has minimal side effects and, in our clinics, approximately 80% of patients experience a significant improvement in their mood.About Ketamine/Esketamine Therapy:Ketamine was FDA-approved as an anesthetic agent in 1970 and rapidly found widespread use due to its efficacy and safety profile. Studies in the early 2000's began to report a significant antidepressant affect that developed within 72 hours of dosing. Numerous subsequent studies have replicated the rapid antidepressant and anti-suicide effect of ketamine. Over the past decade, ketamine has been increasingly deployed as an effective off-label treatment for severe treatment-resistant depression (TRD).The widespread experience of off-label treatments led to the FDA to accelerate approval of Spravato(1), an intranasal formulation of Esketamine, a component of the parent Ketamine compound. Spravato was approved for use in combination with antidepressant medication for those with severe TRD. Bay Psychiatric Associates was one of the first in the Bay Area to offer Ketamine to patients in oral and intramuscular form, and in becoming a certified Spravato treatment center. This acquisition also adds experience in delivering Ketamine intravenously, thereby completing all available Ketamine patient care options.About Electroconvulsive Therapy:ECT is the grandparent of Interventional Psychiatry, having been in use for nearly 80 years now. Modifications to improve safety and the patient experience have yielded a modern treatment that is considered by many to be the most effective treatment for severe TRD. However, ECT involves general anesthesia and for that reason is generally offered in hospital or other medically supervised settings. Bay Psychiatric Associates provides ECT at Herrick/Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, where it has been offered for over 60 years. While ECT was the first interventional treatment and is still considered to be the most effective treatment for severe treatment-resistant depression, newer modalities such as TMS therapy and Ketamine/Esketamine are often chosen before ECT due to being minimally invasive and having few side effects.About Interventional Psychiatry:Interventional psychiatry is an emerging subspecialty of psychiatry that utilizes novel pharmacologic and neuromodulatory interventions to modify dysfunctional brain circuitry that underlies various psychiatric disorders.ContactLaura O’FlahertyDirector of Practice AdministrationPhone: 510-204-4287loflaherty@baypsychiatric.comwww.baytms.comBay Psychiatric Associates, Inc.2020 Milvia Street, Suite 300Berkeley, CA 94704Fax: 510-843-2227(1) Spravato is a registered trademark of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Contact Information Bay Psychiatric Associates

Laura O'Flaherty

510-843-2220



baypsychiatric.com

Attached Files San Francisco Bay Area Psychiatric Acquisition Will Increase Access to Advanced Care PDF version of the press release. Filename: PressReleaseforBayPsychiatric.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bay Psychiatric Associates Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend