Press Releases West Villages Realty LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from West Villages Realty LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: West Villages Realty Wins "Best Real Estate Office" 4th Year in a Row





"We are focused on the first master-planned community in southern Sarasota County West Villages, we’ve made it our mission to become experts in the dynamics unique to development in this type of setting," said Ali Johnston, Broker and West Villages Realty principle. "We’re helping our customers truly understand and compare new construction as well as the value of existing homes in a new community. We’re different by design, and winning this prestigious award is proof our concept is providing a unique value to our customers."



Selected from 12 overarching categories, West Villages Realty was listed amongst competitors in the Real Estate division, and earned the top spot for the fourth year running. “Knowing our mission is making meaningful strides in the lives of so many people, and our community continues to recognize our involvement and partnership, means the world to us,” added Johnston. West Villages Realty is the premier real estate brokerage uniquely focused on purchasing or selling of new construction and previously owned properties in the West Villages.



“Understanding the local perspective is a strong component in earning the trust of customers in our area. Most members of the West Villages Realty team actually lives in one of the communities of the West Villages. So we’re more than your Agents. We’re your neighbors,” said Johnston.



For more information about the award-winning services and team of West Villages Realty, email admin@westvillagesrealty.com. or call 941-460-3179. Venice, FL, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- West Villages Realty is named “Best Real Estate Office, Best Broker/Realtor, Best Real Estate Agent” in the 2020 Sarasota Herald Tribune Readers’ Choice Awards. The Readers’ Choice Awards were created to celebrate local businesses delivering outstanding customer experiences to the Sarasota, North Port, Venice and West Villages communities."We are focused on the first master-planned community in southern Sarasota County West Villages, we’ve made it our mission to become experts in the dynamics unique to development in this type of setting," said Ali Johnston, Broker and West Villages Realty principle. "We’re helping our customers truly understand and compare new construction as well as the value of existing homes in a new community. We’re different by design, and winning this prestigious award is proof our concept is providing a unique value to our customers."Selected from 12 overarching categories, West Villages Realty was listed amongst competitors in the Real Estate division, and earned the top spot for the fourth year running. “Knowing our mission is making meaningful strides in the lives of so many people, and our community continues to recognize our involvement and partnership, means the world to us,” added Johnston. West Villages Realty is the premier real estate brokerage uniquely focused on purchasing or selling of new construction and previously owned properties in the West Villages.“Understanding the local perspective is a strong component in earning the trust of customers in our area. Most members of the West Villages Realty team actually lives in one of the communities of the West Villages. So we’re more than your Agents. We’re your neighbors,” said Johnston.For more information about the award-winning services and team of West Villages Realty, email admin@westvillagesrealty.com. or call 941-460-3179. Contact Information West Villages Realty LLC

Ali Johnston

941-539-5771



www.WestVillagesRealty.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from West Villages Realty LLC