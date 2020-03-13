PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Comedy Icon Shecky Greene Receives Highest Award in Comedy; Induction Into the National Comedy Hall of Fame and Onto the Comedy Wall of Fame


Comedy legend, Shecky Greene to be inducted into the Official National Comedy Hall of Fame Museum.

Tampa, FL, March 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Shecky Greene will be inducted into the National Comedy Hall of Fame on March 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The comedy legend was voted by 100 Hollywood luminaries in various areas of entertainment along with many members of the esteemed Friars Club to be inducted into the Official National Comedy Hall of Fame and placed on the Comedy Wall of Fame. He will be officially inducted on March 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada by the President of the National Comedy Museum, Tony Belmont.

Shecky Greene's wide-spanning career in entertainment included working with Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, as well as starring in major studio films.

A ceremony at the museum placing his award and picture on the Comedy Wall of Fame for all to see will take place the following week.

Congratulations and salutations from political officials and his peers will be part of the event.

Anyone wishing more information should contact: The National Comedy Hall of Fame(R) at: comedyhall@aol.com.
Contact Information
Comedy Hall of Fame, Inc.
Tony Belmont
727-541-7876
Contact
nationalcomedyhalloffame.com

